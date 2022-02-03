RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

QUIZ: Find out what you partner really wants for Valentine's

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo

So they won't throw you gesture back at you.

[Credit: HuffPost Canada]
Choose where you belong

Chop life crew
Fitfam gang
Gym rat
None of the above

Your relationship status?

Dating
Engaged
Single
It's complicated
I'm in my hoe phase
Married

How many partners do you have? Don't worry. You're anonymous.

1
2
3
More than 3

How do you spend your free time?

Eating, thinking about food
Shopping
Watching movies
Sex

When was the last time you had sex?

This week
Last week
Last month
Longer than one month

How old are you? Real age, please

0-18
19-25
26-30
Over 30

On which of these do you have the most followers?

Twitter
Instagram
Tiktok
Snapchat
Your score: An engagement ring
No pressure though. They can wait a while longer. But if you can do it now, too, you should. They seem like they'd love it.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: What you can't afford
Sorry oh. Maybe you should quickly apply for multiple loans to satisfy them. Love is sacrificial, innit?
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: All they want is you
And maybe some sentimental gifts to with it, just to mark the occasion and show you really love them. But at the heart of it, they are just so happy tp have you. Ain't that just so sweet?
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Cash + Gifts + Sex
The sex is optional sha. But you see that gift and cash part? You better come through for them if you don't want to see crazy.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

