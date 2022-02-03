QUIZ: Find out what you partner really wants for Valentine's
So they won't throw you gesture back at you.
Choose where you belong
Chop life crew
Fitfam gang
Gym rat
None of the above
Your relationship status?
Dating
Engaged
Single
It's complicated
I'm in my hoe phase
Married
How many partners do you have? Don't worry. You're anonymous.
1
2
3
More than 3
How do you spend your free time?
Eating, thinking about food
Shopping
Watching movies
Sex
When was the last time you had sex?
This week
Last week
Last month
Longer than one month
How old are you? Real age, please
0-18
19-25
26-30
Over 30
On which of these do you have the most followers?
Tiktok
Snapchat
