RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

QUIZ: Answer these questions to find out what type of friend you are

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo

The clown, or the one who always has gist?

Friendship is never bought, it's earned
Friendship is never bought, it's earned ece-auto-gen
Recommended articles

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo Ayoola Adetayo

Where would you likely be found on a weekend?

At work
Out and about
Depends on the weekend
At home

If your friend was upset about something, what would you do?

Send them food to cheer them up
Leave them be
Try and make them laugh
Quiz them till they tell you what the problem is [or get angry and tell you to get lost]

Which of these popular drinks would you take

Cocacola
Pepsi
Bigi Cola
Eww. None for me

How long is your current relationship?

I'm single abeg
Less than a year
Over a year
I prefer to not speak

Choose a country to travel to

Canada
Australia
United Arab Emirates
United States Of America

Select a Sitcom

F.R.I.E.N.D.S
How I Met Your Mother
The Big Bang Theory
I'll pass.

How friendly do you think you are?

25%
50%
75%
100%
Your score: The fair weather friend
You're great when the going is good. But once the tide turns, you know you are going to throw everyone under the bus to save yourself. You like to think you are a great friend but are you, really?
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: The adventurous one
You're always looking for something fun to drag your friends along to. And even though they may complain and grumble, that's actually why they love you. They're just disguising.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: The Loyal One
If ride or die became flesh and blood, it would be you. Here is your award for best in loyalty. Take it.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Governor El-Rufai declares NLC President Wabba wanted, promises handsome reward

Shemina Adam: All you need to know about the curvaceous Date Rush viral sensation (PHOTOS)

FBI arrests Governor Abiodun's aide over N144 million wire fraud

Four armed robbers who raped 4-month pregnant woman jailed 72 years

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

Ladies! Here are 4 things you can say to your man during sex

Ladies! These are 5 things you shouldn't say to your man during sex!

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

Comedian Princess says she'll win someday as Baba Ijesha is granted bail