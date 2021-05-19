QUIZ: Answer these questions to find out what type of friend you are
The clown, or the one who always has gist?
Where would you likely be found on a weekend?
At work
Out and about
Depends on the weekend
At home
If your friend was upset about something, what would you do?
Send them food to cheer them up
Leave them be
Try and make them laugh
Quiz them till they tell you what the problem is [or get angry and tell you to get lost]
Which of these popular drinks would you take
Cocacola
Pepsi
Bigi Cola
Eww. None for me
How long is your current relationship?
I'm single abeg
Less than a year
Over a year
I prefer to not speak
Choose a country to travel to
Canada
Australia
United Arab Emirates
United States Of America
Select a Sitcom
F.R.I.E.N.D.S
How I Met Your Mother
The Big Bang Theory
I'll pass.
How friendly do you think you are?
25%
50%
75%
100%
If ride or die became flesh and blood, it would be you. Here is your award for best in loyalty. Take it.
