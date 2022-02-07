RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

Quiz: Find out what kind sexual energy you have

Ayoola Adetayo

What sexual vibe do you give off?

At which of these locations have you had wild, inappropriate thoughts?

Classroom
Church
Mosque
Office
All of the above
None of the above

How many times would you love to have sex?

Once or twice a week is OK.
3-5 times weekly.
Daily, abeg.
Whenever it is available.

Do you believe in Okafor's Law

Yes
No
I don't even know what that is
I prefer to not speak

From your experience, how much do you think members of the opposite sex like sex?

0-25%
26-50%
51-75%
76-100%

Select one male artiste

Chris Brown
Tyga
Drake
The Weeknd

Select one female artiste

Cardi B
Nicki Minaj
Rihanna
Beyonce

What do you use your sex playlist for?

For sex na
When I'm doing laundry
When I'm working
When I'm about to sleep
"Wait, which one is sex playlist again?"
Your score: You have a Seductive aura
Even the holiest and most moral struggle around you. That sexy, seductive thing just oozes from you effortlessly. People will keep struggling to control themselves around you for sure.
Your score: You have a Submissive vibe
Your score: You have Dominant vibes
Your score: Big D*** Energy
