QUIZ: Find out what kind of weekend you are about to have

Litty lit or just there? Only one way to find out.

One of them best describes you

Short
Thick
Skinny
Tall

Your body count falls within one of these ranges

1-5
6-10
10-20
20+

What's your love language?

Quality time
Physical touch
Acts of service
Receiving gifts
Word of affirmation

How do you spend your free time?

Eating, thinking about food
Shopping
Watching movies
Sex

Which social media can you never give up?

Instagram
Twitter
Tiktok
None of these

If you could spend this weekend in one of these places, where would it be?

Vegas
London
New York
Rio De Janeiro
Your score: Sleepy and slow
This weekend for you is all about being at home, sleeping away the stress and just recharging your batteries. Good for you.
Your score: Bubbly
All the way from Friday to Sunday, it's vibes on vibes on vibes. You are living the life!!!
Your score: Romantic
Expect to be babied this weekend. If it doesn't happen, it's probably because you somehow did something to deactivate it. You can't say we didn't try for you though.
Your score: Stressful AF
So so sorry to be the bearer of such bad news. Apologies.
