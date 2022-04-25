RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

QUIZ: Find out what kind of rice fits your personality best

If your personality type was a type of rice, which would it be?

Jollof
Jollof
Are you a morning or night person?

Morning person
Night person
Neither
It depends, really.
Prefer not to speak

Quickly give us an idea of your weight

I am 50kg & below
Somewhere between 51kg - 85kg
Somewhere between 86kg - 100kg
Above 100kg
Prefer not to speak

Rate your friendliness over 100.

0
20
50
80
100

How moody are you right now on a scale of 0-100?

0
20
50
80
100

Choose a street slang

'E choke'
'KPK'
'Who dey breathe?'
'Cut soap for me'

How attractive are you on a scale of 0-100?

0
20
50
80
100

How popular would you say you are on a scale of 0-100?

0
20
50
80
100

On a scale of 0-100, how moisturized are you generally?

0
20
50
80
100
Your score: Coconut Rice
You are great at what you do. You actually slap like a MF but you are unpopular and so, underrated. Something needs to give.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: White Rice
People underrate you a lot but that's because they have either not seen what you are capable of... because on your best day, you can be super impressive!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Jollof Rice
You are crazily popular and wildly tasty. Everyone - both men and women - want a taste of you. In clearer terms, you set die. Nobody fine or sweet pass you actually. Feel free to give as many people as you can a taste of your sweetness.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Fried Rice
Hope you know what this means, right? Your behaviour is not that great and your mood is almost always sour. Fix up please. That's why people don't really like you
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Concoction rice
You are neither here nor there... everything you do is just all over the place. Pick a hustle and stick to it please.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

