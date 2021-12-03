RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

Quiz: Find out what kind of Libido you have in this sexy test

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo

Insatiable freak or indifferent participant?

A sensual couple trying to initiate sex [Credit: Bustle]
How many times would you love to have sex?

Once or twice a week is OK.
3-5 times weekly.
Daily, abeg.
Whenever it is available.

Do you believe in Okafor's Law

Yes
No
I don't even know what that is
I prefer to not speak

From your experience, how much do you think members of the opposite sex like sex?

0-25%
26-50%
51-75%
76-100%

Select one male artiste

Chris Brown
Tyga
Drake
The Weeknd

Select one female artiste

Cardi B
Nicki Minaj
Rihanna
Beyonce

What do you use your sex playlist for?

For sex na
When I'm doing laundry
When I'm working
When I'm about to sleep
"Wait, which one is sex playlist again?"

At which of these locations have you had wild, inappropriate thoughts?

Classroom
Church
Mosque
Office
All of the above
None of the above
Your score: 12%
You've not had sex for over one month at the time of taking this quiz. You're the type to respond with "gbogbo eleyi o necestri" when you hear or see people raving about sex. You can argue all you want, we both know it's true.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: 55%
You're just there - not overly excited about getting it, not so bothered about not getting it. You've had sex like once or twice in the two weeks an that's more than enough for you.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: 77%
Bad. Baddo. Baddest! You're a sure gold medallist in libido-lympics. You have hookups arranged for days and if one fails, substitutes full bench. You have sex 2-4 times weekly or you're die.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: 100%
Champion of The Libido Grand Prix! Your sex drive is on 216kmp/h. You're probably taking this test with one hand, while the other is doing unprintable things to somebody's child. We have no option but to stan.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

