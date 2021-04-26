RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

QUIZ: Find out what kind of bread you are

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo

If your personality was a loaf, which type would it be?

Bread [Credit: Cleveland Clinic Health Essentials]
Bread [Credit: Cleveland Clinic Health Essentials] Cleveland Clinic Health Essentials Cleveland Clinic Health Essentials
Quickly gives us an idea of your weight

I am 50kg & below
Somewhere between 51kg - 85kg
Somewhere between 86kg - 100kg
Above 100kg

Are you a morning or night person?

Morning person
Night person
Neither
It depends, really.

Rate your friendliness over 100.

25%
50%
75%
100%

Choose a breakfast

Pancakes
Noodles
Cereal
Eba

Where would you rather travel to?

UK
USA
Canada
Somewhere else

Quickly choose a pop singer

Simi
Tems
Niniola
Teni

Final one: choose a street slang

'E choke'
'KPK'
'Who dey breathe?'
'Cut soap for me'
Your score: Coconut Bread
Like this bread, you are a delightfully sweet person but many people do not realise it. You may not be popular but that takes nothing away from you.
Your score: Sardine Bread.
People underrate you a lot but that's because they have either not seen what you are capable of or heard the good things people have to say about you. In any case, it's their loss, not yours. Stay as happy and pleasant as you've always been.
Your score: Chocolate Bread.
You are crazily popular and wildly tasty. Everyone - both men and women - want a taste of you. In clearer terms, you set die. Nobody fine pass you actually. Feel free to give as many people as you can a taste of your sweetness.
Your score: Banana Bread.
You are simply yummy. And like banana bread, you also smell nice. Everywhere you go, you turn heads. But you are are also scarce and high value. Don't settle. Keep being the baddie that you are.
