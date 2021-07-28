QUIZ: Find out the perfect country you should relocate to
Canada may not really be you oh.
Recommended articles
How independent are you?
100%
75%
50%
25%
Actually prefer to not say.
Which swallow will you miss most if you leave Nigeria?
Pounded yam
Starch
Amala
Eba
None
Kinda unrelated but rate your Libido over 100
100%
75%
It's really none of your business but I'm a 50%.
25%
Hell would freeze over before I give out this info
Oya let's see which of these artistes you can listen to for one month straight
It's plain and simple, you just want to go to Canada like everyone else. And with all the optimism you have in your heart, there's no way Canada won't work for you. You'll be cold most of the time, but you already know that and you don't mind. Trudeau and his people can't wait to have you.
Share your score:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
QUIZ: Find out the perfect country you should relocate to
Take this quiz to find out how funny you are
QUIZ: Let's guess how much sex appeal you have
QUIZ: We dare you to score 100% on this rom-com quiz
QUIZ: Find out which ice cream flavour represents your personality
Quiz: Find out which Nigerian food best describes your sex life
Quiz: Let's quickly guess how emotional you are
This quiz will reveal how dramatic you are on a scale of 0-100
How independent are you?
100%
75%
50%
25%
Actually prefer to not say.
Which swallow will you miss most if you leave Nigeria?
Pounded yam
Starch
Amala
Eba
None
Kinda unrelated but rate your Libido over 100
100%
75%
It's really none of your business but I'm a 50%.
25%
Hell would freeze over before I give out this info
Oya let's see which of these artistes you can listen to for one month straight
It's plain and simple, you just want to go to Canada like everyone else. And with all the optimism you have in your heart, there's no way Canada won't work for you. You'll be cold most of the time, but you already know that and you don't mind. Trudeau and his people can't wait to have you.
Share your score: