QUIZ: Find out if you're a 'Hard Guy' or a 'Cry Baby'
How frequently are you likely to initiate sex with your partner?
Rarely
Always
Never
When was the last time you had a fight with anyone?
Over three months ago
Less than 3 months ago
Can't remember
If you were a wild animal, which would you be?
Elephant
Rhinoceros
Buffalo
If you were a domestic animal, which would you be?
Cat
Dog
Parrot
If you were a popular Nigerian city, which would you be?
Port Harcourt
Abuja
Lagos
If you were a secondary school subject, which would you be?
Maths
English
Chemistry
If you were a former BBN housemate, which do you think you would be?
Ozo
Nengi
Tbaj
Prince
Neo
Erica
Struggle to how emotions, check. Struggle to let your guard down and let love in, check. Find it hard to express how you feel no matter how important, check. Of course, you're a hard guy, regardless of your gender. You need to change, please. Soften up. Life is hard enough as it is without you adding this okporoko lifestyle to the mix.
Your own softness is extreme. You need to add a little steel for balance. If not, people will take you fi eediat. That is if they've not even begun doing that already. You better fix up.
Life is not hard and your lifestyle typifies that. You do what needs to be done, sya what needs to be said, help who needs help and keep it moving. Anyone who does anyhow will catch hands and anyone who tries to play you will see crazy. But otherwise, you mind your business and don't bother no one. Love to see it.
