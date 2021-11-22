QUIZ: Find out if your inner child is still alive
Are you still a child at heart?
Pick a drink
Ribena
5Alive
Bobo
Coke
Pick one of these
Golden Morn
Tapioca
Corn flakes
Coco pops
Indomie
Select a throwback biscuit
Speedy
Coconut
Milkmaid
Pepper snack
Fishly
Pick a game
Snake & Ladder
Candy Crush
Ludo
Whot
Scrabble
Pick a colour
White
Black
Red
Yellow
Green
Pick an animated movie
Coco
The Croods
Tom & Jerry [2021]
Trolls
Moana
Pick a social media
TikTok
Snapchat
It's good to have your inner child alive, to preserve you childish wonder and outlook to life but as you grow, you may need to shed some of it. Sorry.
You are doing this adulting thing just fine! Because without this care-free, child-likeness, one may lose their mind. So don't stop being a cute child at heart even if your outward appearance is screaming 'bad bithc' or 'big aunty/uncle'.
Just the right balance. But be careful to not lose too much of your child-likeness. Adulting is too touch to be taking yourself seriously all the time. Tap into the child inside sometimes and just be happy.
You need to awaken a bit of that inner child again. Believe us, it's good for you. Adulting no dey tire you?!
You are the type that 'tight s' the world to your chest, squeeze your face all the time and never just make a fool of yourself sometimes. You really need it o. Think and/or focusing about ll these grown up problems every time will just bring out the gray in your hair before you clock 40.
