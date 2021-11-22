RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

QUIZ: Find out if your inner child is still alive

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo

Are you still a child at heart?

Happy kids [Credit - Lifewire]
Pick a drink

Ribena
5Alive
Bobo
Coke

Pick one of these

Golden Morn
Tapioca
Corn flakes
Coco pops
Indomie

Select a throwback biscuit

Speedy
Coconut
Milkmaid
Pepper snack
Fishly

Pick a game

Snake & Ladder
Candy Crush
Ludo
Whot
Scrabble

Pick a colour

White
Black
Red
Yellow
Green

Pick an animated movie

Coco
The Croods
Tom & Jerry [2021]
Trolls
Moana

Pick a social media

Twitter
TikTok
Instagram
Facebook
Snapchat
Your score: 100% Alive
It's good to have your inner child alive, to preserve you childish wonder and outlook to life but as you grow, you may need to shed some of it. Sorry.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: 75% Alive
You are doing this adulting thing just fine! Because without this care-free, child-likeness, one may lose their mind. So don't stop being a cute child at heart even if your outward appearance is screaming 'bad bithc' or 'big aunty/uncle'.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: 50% Alive
Just the right balance. But be careful to not lose too much of your child-likeness. Adulting is too touch to be taking yourself seriously all the time. Tap into the child inside sometimes and just be happy.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: 25% Alive
You need to awaken a bit of that inner child again. Believe us, it's good for you. Adulting no dey tire you?!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: 0% Alive
You are the type that 'tight s' the world to your chest, squeeze your face all the time and never just make a fool of yourself sometimes. You really need it o. Think and/or focusing about ll these grown up problems every time will just bring out the gray in your hair before you clock 40.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

