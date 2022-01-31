RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

QUIZ: Find out if Valentine's will be romantic for you this year

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo

Valentine is coming. You know the rest...

Couple in love(shutterstock)
Couple in love(shutterstock)
Recommended articles

Where were you at Valentine's 2021

In Quarantine
On a romantic holiday
At home
At work
Outside Nigeria
I actually can't remember

One of them best describes you

Short
Thick
Skinny
Tall

Your body count falls within one of these ranges

1-5
6-10
10-20
20+

What's your love language?

Quality time
Physical touch
Acts of service
Receiving gifts
Word of affirmation

How do you spend your free time?

Eating, thinking about food
Shopping
Watching movies
Sex

Which social media can you never give up?

Instagram
Twitter
Tiktok
None of these
Your score: Romantic x 1000
It's because of you that Valentine's is happening this year. Expect romance like you've never experienced. Romance on steroids.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: LMAO. Romance for where?
You better go and find food to buy and calm yourself down on Val's day. No romance for you dear.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Romance. But temporary
On Val's day, you'll probably enjoy some genital meet-and-greet and some romantic gestures that may or may not accompany it. But after that day, just forget about the romantic part and focus on yourself. And maybe meet-and-greet can still continue sha.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Yeah. Romance dey for you
It'll be so beautiful and so nice. We envy people like you so much. God, when?
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo Ayoola Adetayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

QUIZ: Find out if Valentine's will be romantic for you this year

QUIZ: Find out if Valentine's will be romantic for you this year

QUIZ: We dare you to score 100% on this Adekunle Gold trivia

QUIZ: We dare you to score 100% on this Adekunle Gold trivia

QUIZ: Can you score 100% on this simple healthy food quiz?

QUIZ: Can you score 100% on this simple healthy food quiz?

QUIZ: Can we guess how stubborn you are?

QUIZ: Can we guess how stubborn you are?

QUIZ: What were you in your previous life? Find out here

QUIZ: What were you in your previous life? Find out here

QUIZ: Are you naturally happy or grumpy? Find out here

QUIZ: Are you naturally happy or grumpy? Find out here

QUIZ: It's freaky Friday. Can we guess how freaky you'll get tonight?

QUIZ: It's freaky Friday. Can we guess how freaky you'll get tonight?

QUIZ: We dare you to get a perfect score on this easy riddles test

QUIZ: We dare you to get a perfect score on this easy riddles test

QUIZ: Only genuine sweethearts can score 5/7 on this quiz

QUIZ: Only genuine sweethearts can score 5/7 on this quiz

Trending

QUIZ: Can we guess how stubborn you are?

Stubborn woman

QUIZ: What were you in your previous life? Find out here

Spirit being

QUIZ: We dare you to score 100% on this Adekunle Gold trivia

Adekunle Gold

QUIZ: Can you score 100% on this simple healthy food quiz?

Food Quiz