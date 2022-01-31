QUIZ: Find out if Valentine's will be romantic for you this year
Valentine is coming. You know the rest...
Where were you at Valentine's 2021
In Quarantine
On a romantic holiday
At home
At work
Outside Nigeria
I actually can't remember
One of them best describes you
Short
Thick
Skinny
Tall
Your body count falls within one of these ranges
1-5
6-10
10-20
20+
What's your love language?
Quality time
Physical touch
Acts of service
Receiving gifts
Word of affirmation
How do you spend your free time?
Eating, thinking about food
Shopping
Watching movies
Sex
Which social media can you never give up?
Tiktok
None of these
