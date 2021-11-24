How patient are you on a scale of 0-100? Take this quiz to find out!
Answer these few questions and we'll serve you the tea.
What’s the craziest rumour you’ve heard about yourself?
I am proud
I am rich
I break hearts
I sleep around
Something else
I don't pay attention to what people say
Which of these public displays of affection are you comfortable with?
Holding hands
Pecks
Butt grab
All of them
Hugs/cuddling
I hate PDAs!
Which describes you best?
Introvert
Extrovert
Introverted extrovert
Extroverted introvert
Depends on the day and time
Anywhere belle face
Which of these popular people’s personality can you relate with the most?
Private
Energetic and boisterous
Generous
Effortlessly charming
Dramatic
No f**ks given
Which one are you at a party?
Life of the party [Energy god/dess]
Sit in one corner and press phone
Funnybone
The dancer
There for the food
There for the booze
Pick a bad behaviour that you absolutely can't stand
Talkativeness
Inability to hold a secret
Unprovoked rudeness
Giving unsolicited spoilers
Impunctuality
Laziness
Would you say you love babies?
Yes all the time
Don't judge me, but no.
Depends on when you ask
Depends on who's asking
I prefer to not speak
Don't ask me JAMB question
You are trying but you can do better. Just try. You might really, really surprise yourself.
