How lovable are you on a scale of 0-100? Take this quiz to find out!
Answer these few questions and we'll serve you the tea.
What’s the craziest rumour you’ve heard about yourself?
I am proud
I am rich
I break hearts
I sleep around
Something else
I don't pay attention to what people say
Which of these public displays of affection are you comfortable with?
Holding hands
Pecks
Butt grab
All of them
Hugs/cuddling
I hate PDAs!
Which describes you best?
Introvert
Extrovert
Introverted extrovert
Extroverted introvert
Depends on the day and time
Anywhere belle face
Which of these popular people’s personality can you relate with the most?
Private
Energetic and boisterous
Generous
Effortlessly charming
Dramatic
No f**ks given
Which one are you at a party?
Life of the party [Energy god/dess]
Sit in one corner and press phone
Funnybone
The dancer
There for the food
There for the booze
Pick a bad behaviour that you absolutely can't stand
Talkativeness
Inability to hold a secret
Unprovoked rudeness
Giving unsolicited spoilers
Impunctuality
Laziness
People think you're a snob. When people see you, they immediately get a feeling that you are some unapproachable, snob who always just wants to be left alone. Deep down, you're probably not like that but good luck changing people's mind with that insane resting bitch face you've got.
You have the aura of a yoruba demon, even if you're a babe. Something about you just screams 'I'll eat your money, eat your work and smash your heart into a zillion, unpatchable little bits.' 😱 BUt somehow people can't stop being attracted to you. We'd have advised you to rebrand, but we have a feeling you love this energy. So, do you boo.
There's a wicked, sinister, evil, dangerous, bad vibe that oozes out of you. You smile but your smile is dangerous. You laugh but your laugh is also dangerous. People automatically prefer to keep their distance from you. But you have your fans. They're few but they love you like that.
