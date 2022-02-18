RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

Quiz: Find out how highly your colleagues rate you

Authors:

Pulse nigeria

Do they even rate you at all?

The office
The office
Recommended articles

Pick an email intro

"I hope all is well."
"I hope this email finds you well."
"I hope you are fine."
"I hope this email meets you well."

Select an outfit for Monday

1
2
3
4

And how would you show out on Friday?

1
2
3
4

How have your colleagues described you in the past?

Aggressive
Persuasive
Brilliant
Life of the party

There’s a get-together after work. Which of these do you do?

Contribute and participate
Contribute but don't participate
No contribution, no participation
No contribution but your participation is strong

How many people in your office have you slept with / trying to sleep with

More than 3
Less than 3
All of my colleagues can get it!
I don't kiss and tell

Which of these Money Heist personalities do you represent on your team?

Efficiency
Big ideas and strategy
Drama
Team player

Pick a time to send an email about something that requires immediate action

During normal work hours.
15 minutes before closing on Friday.
Saturday morning.
Before daybreak on Monday.

When do you use to leave the office?

30 minutes before closing.
Formal closing time.
You always work late.
All of the above.
Your score: 100%
They love and respect you so much. Both as a human and as a professional.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: 75%
Your colleagues can't do without you because of the hehe vibes you bring to work at all times. You are not the best at what you do and you may sometimes cause headaches to them. But overall, they can't say no to liking you by force.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: 50%
They don't particularly love or hate you but the respect is all the way up. You are so good at your job that no one is in doubt of it. What's love when they can respect you, right?
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: 0%
They don't rate you at all. We suspect it has something to do with being someone who isn't si-great-to-work with. Or probably you are just bad vibes and suck at your job. But of course, you know better than to take any of these things to heart. What do we even know?
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

Authors:

Pulse nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Quiz: Find out how highly your colleagues rate you

Quiz: Find out how highly your colleagues rate you

QUIZ: Is your partner cheating on you? Find out here

QUIZ: Is your partner cheating on you? Find out here

QUIZ: Which do you make more: good or bad decisions?

QUIZ: Which do you make more: good or bad decisions?

Quiz: Let's rate your Valentine's day on a scale 0-100

Quiz: Let's rate your Valentine's day on a scale 0-100

Quiz: Only 'Owambe' lovers will score 8/8 on this Naija party quiz

Quiz: Only 'Owambe' lovers will score 8/8 on this Naija party quiz

QUIZ: What is your biggest weakness?

QUIZ: What is your biggest weakness?

QUIZ: Which Nigerian street food matches your personality?

QUIZ: Which Nigerian street food matches your personality?

QUIZ: Do you know the lead actors in these popular Nigerian movies?

QUIZ: Do you know the lead actors in these popular Nigerian movies?

Quiz: Find out what kind sexual energy you have

Quiz: Find out what kind sexual energy you have

Trending

Quiz: Only 'Owambe' lovers will score 8/8 on this Naija party quiz

WeddingParty Sola-Sobowale-and-Ali-Baba

QUIZ: Which do you make more: good or bad decisions?

Quiz: Let's rate your Valentine's day on a scale 0-100

A couple in love [Credit - Ask Men]

QUIZ: Is your partner cheating on you? Find out here

Women cheat even as much as men do [Thestandard]