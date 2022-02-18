Quiz: Find out how highly your colleagues rate you
Do they even rate you at all?
Pick an email intro
"I hope all is well."
"I hope this email finds you well."
"I hope you are fine."
"I hope this email meets you well."
How have your colleagues described you in the past?
Aggressive
Persuasive
Brilliant
Life of the party
There’s a get-together after work. Which of these do you do?
Contribute and participate
Contribute but don't participate
No contribution, no participation
No contribution but your participation is strong
How many people in your office have you slept with / trying to sleep with
Which of these Money Heist personalities do you represent on your team?
Pick a time to send an email about something that requires immediate action
During normal work hours.
15 minutes before closing on Friday.
Saturday morning.
Before daybreak on Monday.
When do you use to leave the office?
30 minutes before closing.
Formal closing time.
You always work late.
All of the above.
