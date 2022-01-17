QUIZ: Find out how dramatic you are on a scale of 0-100
Someone slightly scratches your car, what do you do?
Block them with your car so they don't escape till they make it right with you
Park normally and address the situation
Yell at them a little but continue driving
It depends
How do you react when someone cheats on you?
Cry a bit and move on.
Make sure you destroy their property before you leave
Report and drag them on social media
Just take your L and move on
None of the above
Depends
How should a marriage proposal be?
Privately between just the two people
In a very public place with many strangers
Just family, friends, or both is OK
How the person being proposed to likes it
Your child [present or future] blocks your slap, what’s your next move?
Cry for neighbours to save you from your kid who is attacking you
Call your family members to say your child attacked you
All of the above
None of the above
Your partner forgot to stay up to send you a birthday message on the stroke of midnight, what do you do?
Send a passive aggressive reminder
Pretend like everything is OK and revenge on their birthday
Unbothered
Throw a tantrum on the day after your birthday
Don't lie. When retelling a story, how much extra details do you add?
I may add a little spice to make it more interesting
I don't add anything. I tell it as it is
It depends on the story I'm retelling
It depends on who is listening
What's your love language?
Quality time
Physical touch
Acts of service
Receiving gifts
Word of affirmation
It's food for me, abeg.
