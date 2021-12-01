RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

QUIZ: Find out how badly SAPA is holding you back

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo

SAPA: Severe Absence Of Purchasing Ability.

Broke man hooked by SAPA
Broke man hooked by SAPA
Recommended articles

Which of these banks do you have an account with?

GTB
Zenith bank
Diamond Access
Sterling bank
First bank
Others

What do you always buy no matter how broke you are?

Junk food
Data
Fashion items
Tech devices

Favourite social media channel

Facebook
Whatsapp
Tiktok
Snapchat
Twitter
Instagram

Identify your category below

9 to 5 job
Entrepreneur
Freelancer
Employer
9 to 5 + side hustle
Unemployed

How much do you have right now, in dollars?

Less than $1
More than $100
More than $10000
I really don't know
I prefer not to speak
Let's sha thank God for life

Which giveaway have you ever won on social media?

Never won anything.
Less than 5k
Above 5k but less than 10k
Between 10 & 49k
Above 50k but less than 100k
100k and above

What do you think about sugar mummies/sugar daddies?

Indifferent about it.
I have one at the moment.
Used to have one.
No please. What if they use me for juju?
Totally wrong. A sin in the eyes of the Lord.
I need one in my life right now, walahi.
Your score: 0%
Broke for what? Your money grows like gr... you know what? We won't say it but we both know how quickly your money grows, even when you do laulau spending.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: 22%
You don't have money on you now. But you can't be bothered because once all the your debtors and other expected sums roll in, you'll be balling like crazy.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: 55%
You're mid-broke but fast approaching the red line. You try to comfort yourself that you'll be fine till the next credit alert comes in, but even you don't believe so much in that.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: 77%
The way you're broke now, five credit alerts may not even help. Because not only are you broke, we suspect you owe people money as well. Owu is blowing you like ox fan.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: 100%
You're broke, broke. The type that leaves all your three accounts in minus. You also owe MTN and Airtel credit. You need credit alerts, giveaway, and divine intervention all at once.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo Ayoola Adetayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

QUIZ: Find out how badly SAPA is holding you back

QUIZ: Find out how badly SAPA is holding you back

QUIZ: Score a perfect 10 on this IQ quiz to prove you're intelligent

QUIZ: Score a perfect 10 on this IQ quiz to prove you're intelligent

QUIZ: How annoying are you on a scale of 0-100?

QUIZ: How annoying are you on a scale of 0-100?

QUIZ: How tired of adulting are you on a scale of 0-100?

QUIZ: How tired of adulting are you on a scale of 0-100?

QUIZ: Let's guess how banging your body really is

QUIZ: Let's guess how banging your body really is

How patient are you on a scale of 0-100? Take this quiz to find out!

How patient are you on a scale of 0-100? Take this quiz to find out!

QUIZ: Let's guess when you fell in love for the first time

QUIZ: Let's guess when you fell in love for the first time

QUIZ: Find out if your inner child is still alive

QUIZ: Find out if your inner child is still alive

Quiz: Can we guess how hardworking you are on a scale of 0-100?

Quiz: Can we guess how hardworking you are on a scale of 0-100?

Trending

QUIZ: How tired of adulting are you on a scale of 0-100?

How fed up are you?

QUIZ: How annoying are you on a scale of 0-100?

Pissed AF

QUIZ: Let's guess how banging your body really is

Banging Body

How patient are you on a scale of 0-100? Take this quiz to find out!

Impatient [Lightfield Studio]