QUIZ: Find out how badly SAPA is holding you back
SAPA: Severe Absence Of Purchasing Ability.
Recommended articles
Which of these banks do you have an account with?
GTB
Zenith bank
Diamond Access
Sterling bank
First bank
Others
What do you always buy no matter how broke you are?
Junk food
Data
Fashion items
Tech devices
Favourite social media channel
Tiktok
Snapchat
Identify your category below
9 to 5 job
Entrepreneur
Freelancer
Employer
9 to 5 + side hustle
Unemployed
How much do you have right now, in dollars?
Less than $1
More than $100
More than $10000
I really don't know
I prefer not to speak
Let's sha thank God for life
Which giveaway have you ever won on social media?
Never won anything.
Less than 5k
Above 5k but less than 10k
Between 10 & 49k
Above 50k but less than 100k
100k and above
What do you think about sugar mummies/sugar daddies?
Indifferent about it.
I have one at the moment.
Used to have one.
No please. What if they use me for juju?
Totally wrong. A sin in the eyes of the Lord.
I need one in my life right now, walahi.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng