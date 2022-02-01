RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

Quiz: Does 2022 have a baby in store for you? Find out here

Ayoola Adetayo

Let's see if your heart's beating like; Duduke, Duduke.

Quick one. How did this image make you feel?

Happy beyond words
Very sad
I felt nothing
Pained

Pick one baby

1
2
3
4

When do you want to marry?

I'm already married
2022
2023
After 2023

What's your relationship with sex?

Intense love
Indifference
"It's overhyped"
'I really couldn't be bothered'

Let's drag kids. Pick your favourite line.

Adorable demons
Unavoidable noisemakers
Entitled little brats
Unemployed money guzzlers

One trait you'd love to see in your first child?

Music-inclined
Sports lover
Wiser than his/her age
Book smart

How do you sleep?

Fully clothed
Naked
With only panties/briefs
Depends
Your score: Get ready for a baby this year
Congratulations on your incoming bundle of Joy oh!
Your score: It's 50/50
Your sex life and other things are not looking like it now so it is difficult to tell. But who knows what can happen in the course of the year.?
Your score: Baby this year? LMAO
You're not ready to be responsible like that; definitely not this year. All of your aspiration now is to make money and chop life. And what Mercy said.
Your score: You're not sure you even want kids ever
And that's just fine. We see you and we're with you.
