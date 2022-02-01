Quiz: Does 2022 have a baby in store for you? Find out here
Let's see if your heart's beating like; Duduke, Duduke.
When do you want to marry?
I'm already married
2022
2023
After 2023
What's your relationship with sex?
Intense love
Indifference
"It's overhyped"
'I really couldn't be bothered'
Let's drag kids. Pick your favourite line.
Adorable demons
Unavoidable noisemakers
Entitled little brats
Unemployed money guzzlers
One trait you'd love to see in your first child?
Music-inclined
Sports lover
Wiser than his/her age
Book smart
How do you sleep?
Fully clothed
Naked
With only panties/briefs
Depends
Your sex life and other things are not looking like it now so it is difficult to tell. But who knows what can happen in the course of the year.?
You're not ready to be responsible like that; definitely not this year. All of your aspiration now is to make money and chop life. And what Mercy said.
