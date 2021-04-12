QUIZ: Do you know the lead actors in these popular Nigerian movies?
Guess the lead actors in these movies.
1. Who is the lead actor in the movie 'God Calling'?
Bisola Aiyeola
Eku Edewor
Zainab Balogun
Sola Sobowale
2. Which of these is the lead actor in the movie 'Love Is War'?
Ini Edo
Toke Makinwa
Omoni Oboli
Adesua Etomi
3. Who is the lead actor in the controversial movie 'Oloture'?
Uzor Osimpka
Mercy Johnson
Funke Akindele
Sharon Ooja
4. Who is the lead actor in the movie 'Living In Bondage'?
Sambasa Nzeribe
Blossom Chukwujekwu
Segun Arinze
Swanky JKA
5. Who is the lead actor in the movie 'Omo Ghetto: The Saga'?
Funke Akindele
Linda Ejiofor
Nancy Isime
Adesua Etomi
6. Who is the lead actor in the movie 'The Milkmaid'?
Chioma Chukwuka
Maryam Booth
Eniola Badmus
Banky W
7. Who is the lead actor in the movie 'Citation'?
Joke Silva
Florence 'Cuppy' Otedola
Temi Otedola
Ibukun Awosika
8. Which of these is the lead actor in the movie 'Rattle Snake: The Ahanna Story'?
Enyinna Nwigwe
Stan Nze
Mike Ezuruonye
Richard Mofe-Damijo
9. Which of these is the lead actor in the movie 'King Of Boys'?
Sola Sobowale
Richard Mofe Damijo
Iretiola Doyle
Folarin 'Falz' Falana
10. Who is the lead actor in the movie 'Elevator Baby'?
Samuel 'Broda Shaggi' Perry
Timini Egbuson
Ibrahim Suleiman
Seun Ajayi
