Quiz: Do you know the languages spoken in these African countries?

How well do you know African countries and their languages?

Languages of Africa
Languages of Africa
In which of these countries do they speak TWI?

Kenya
Mauritius
Ghana
Ghana Next question

Which of these African countries speaks PORTUGUESE?

Senegal
Angola
Ecuador
Angola Next question

Hausa is a language spoken in which of these countries?

South Africa
Central African Republic
Eritrea
Central African Republic Next question

XHOSA is a language you'll hear in which of these countries?

Zimbabwe
Comoros
Neither
Zimbabwe Next question

You can only hear one of these languages in Morocco

Arabic
Juba
Spanish
Arabic Next question

Which of them speaks ZULU?

Chad
South Africa
Mozambique
South Africa Next question

ENGLISH is the language in which of these countries?

Gambia
Gabon
Cape Verde
Gambia Next question

One of them doesn't speak FRENCH

Benin
Madagascar
Djibouti
Guinea Bissau
Guinea Bissau Next question
Your score: E
We are generous with this result because if you deep it, na F you really deserve.
Your score: C
Solid but not an exceptional result.
Your score: B
Very strong result. It shows how intelligent you are. Keep being the Efiko that you are!
Your score: A
Exceptional stuff. You are in a class of your own. Oya class for yourself 5 times! Better applaud yourself because you really deserve it.
Your score:
