Quiz: Do you know the capital of these unpopular African countries?
Hope you wont disappoint the ancestors of our motherland.
What is the capital of WAKANDA?
Zahare
Lokulu
Wakanda is not a real country
Wakanda is not a real country
What is the capital of MADAGASCAR?
Antananarivo
Bujumbura
Juba
Antananarivo
What is the capital of COMOROS?
Monrovia
Chisinau
Moroni
Moroni
What is the capital of NAMIBIA?
Victoria
Windhoek
Harambe
Windhoek
What is the capital of ANGOLA?
Lome
Luanda
Lusaka
Lusaka
What is the capital of GUINEA?
Auvoul
Banjul
Conakry
Conakry
What is the capital of MALAWI?
Sizwe Bansi Island
Maputo
Malabo
Vaduz Next question
What is the capital of ERITREA?
Aswan
Asmara
Pretoria
Asmara
What is the capital of DJIBOUTI?
Djibouti City
Port Louis
Ouagadougou
Port Louis
What is the capital of CHAD?
Niamey
Yamoussoukro
Ndjamena
Ndjamena
