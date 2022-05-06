RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

Quiz: Do you know the capital of these unpopular African countries?

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo

Hope you wont disappoint the ancestors of our motherland.

African continent
African continent
Recommended articles

What is the capital of WAKANDA?

Zahare
Lokulu
Wakanda is not a real country
Wakanda is not a real country Next question

What is the capital of MADAGASCAR?

Antananarivo
Bujumbura
Juba
Antananarivo Next question

What is the capital of COMOROS?

Monrovia
Chisinau
Moroni
Moroni Next question

What is the capital of NAMIBIA?

Victoria
Windhoek
Harambe
Windhoek Next question

What is the capital of ANGOLA?

Lome
Luanda
Lusaka
Lusaka Next question

What is the capital of GUINEA?

Auvoul
Banjul
Conakry
Conakry Next question

What is the capital of MALAWI?

Sizwe Bansi Island
Maputo
Malabo
Vaduz Next question

What is the capital of ERITREA?

Aswan
Asmara
Pretoria
Asmara Next question

What is the capital of DJIBOUTI?

Djibouti City
Port Louis
Ouagadougou
Port Louis Next question

What is the capital of CHAD?

Niamey
Yamoussoukro
Ndjamena
Ndjamena Next question
Your score: Not good enough.
Do better before the spirit of our Ancestors visit you from Kuvuki land.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Not that bad.
Not that bad at all.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: You're so amazing.
Nice one!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Omo! You sabi this thing die!
Respect.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo Ayoola Adetayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Quiz: Do you know the capital of these unpopular African countries?

Quiz: Do you know the capital of these unpopular African countries?

Quiz: Only good kissers are allowed to take this quiz

Quiz: Only good kissers are allowed to take this quiz

QUIZ: Can you score a perfect 10 on this Ozark test?

QUIZ: Can you score a perfect 10 on this "Ozark" test?

QUIZ: This food quiz will show whether your appetite is weird or normal

QUIZ: This food quiz will show whether your appetite is weird or normal

Take this quiz and we will guess how quick you are

Take this quiz and we will guess how quick you are

QUIZ: We dare you to score 100% in this Banky W & Adesua quiz

QUIZ: We dare you to score 100% in this Banky W & Adesua quiz

Take this quiz and we'll guess what kind of ex you are

Take this quiz and we'll guess what kind of ex you are

Quiz: Which old Nollywood queen would easily be your bestie?

Quiz: Which old Nollywood queen would easily be your bestie?

QUIZ: Find out what kind of rice fits your personality best

QUIZ: Find out what kind of rice fits your personality best

Trending

Take this quiz and we will guess how quick you are

Flash

QUIZ: We dare you to score 100% in this Banky W & Adesua quiz

Banky W and his wife Adesua Etomi [Instagram/BankyWenllington]

QUIZ: Can you score a perfect 10 on this "Ozark" test?

All the Songs From Season 3 of 'Ozark'

Quiz: Only good kissers are allowed to take this quiz

Kiss quiz