Quiz: Do you know the capital of these unpopular European countries?
Youre lowkey a genius if you get a perfect score.
What is the capital of ALBANIA?
Berlin
Lisbon
Tirana
Tirana Next question
What is the capital of ANDORRA?
Amsterdam
Andorra la Vella
Bern
Andorra la Vella Next question
What is the capital of Estonia?
Tallinn
Athens
Chisinau
Africa
Tallinn Next question
What is the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina?
Sofia
Stockholm
Sarajevo
Europe Next question
What is the capital of Hungary?
Bratislava
Bucharest
Budapest
Budapest Next question
What is the capital of Latvia?
Rome
Riga
Reykjavik
Riga Next question
What is the capital of Liechtenstein?
Vilnius
Vaduz
Valletta
None of the above
Vaduz Next question
What is the capital of Montenegro?
Paris
Podgorica
Prague
Pogdorica Next question
What is the capital of North Macedonia?
Skopje
Sarajevo
Sofia
Africa Next question
What is the capital of Serbia?
Bratislava
Brussels
Belgrade
Belgrade Next question
