Quiz: Do you know the capital of these unpopular European countries?

Ayoola Adetayo

Youre lowkey a genius if you get a perfect score.

What is the capital of ALBANIA?

Berlin
Lisbon
Tirana
Tirana

What is the capital of ANDORRA?

Amsterdam
Andorra la Vella
Bern
Andorra la Vella

What is the capital of Estonia?

Tallinn
Athens
Chisinau
Tallinn

What is the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina?

Sofia
Stockholm
Sarajevo
What is the capital of Hungary?

Bratislava
Bucharest
Budapest
Budapest

What is the capital of Latvia?

Rome
Riga
Reykjavik
Riga

What is the capital of Liechtenstein?

Vilnius
Vaduz
Valletta
Vaduz

What is the capital of Montenegro?

Paris
Podgorica
Prague
Pogdorica

What is the capital of North Macedonia?

Skopje
Sarajevo
Sofia
What is the capital of Serbia?

Bratislava
Brussels
Belgrade
Belgrade
