QUIZ: Can you smash this primary school 'Antonyms & Synonyms' test?
It's actually simpler than ABC. Try it.
Zikoko Memes
Recommended articles
What is the synonym of the word 'CONTAGIOUS'
Untransmissible
Infectious
Courageous
Infectious Next question
What is the antonym of the word 'BEAUTIFULLY'
Excellently
Unpleasant
Badly
Badly Next question
What is the synonym of the word "ACQUIRE"
Ditch
Get
Disburse
Get Next question
What is the synonym of the word 'CONVERSATION'
Elucidation
Discussion
Monologue
Discussion Next question
Which of these is an antonym of the word "TROUBLESOME"
Nagging
Soothing
Shocking
Soothing Next question
Find the synonym of the word "COMPREHENSION"
Logic
Reasonable
Understanding
Understanding Next question
Find the antonym of the word "MUMBLE"
Chatter
Articulate
Blabber
Articulate Next question
Find the synonym of the word "DISCONNECT"
Attach
Decouple
Split
Attach Next question
Oga/Madam, this one no just enter at all. Kindly do better.
Share your score:
We want to say this is not good enough, but that might sound harsh. So we'll just keep quiet so you don't feel bad.
Share your score:
Not the best you could have done but you did good. You have nothing to fear when your nieces and nephew bring their assignment to you.
Share your score:
Guess whose school fees wasn't a waste? Yours!!! Your daddy and your mummy would be so proud.
Share your score:
Share your score:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng