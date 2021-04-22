QUIZ: Can you smash this primary school 'Antonyms & Synonyms' test?

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

It's actually simpler than ABC. Try it.

Memes For Quiz

Zikoko Memes

What is the synonym of the word 'CONTAGIOUS'

Untransmissible
Infectious
Courageous
Infectious Next question

What is the antonym of the word 'BEAUTIFULLY'

Excellently
Unpleasant
Badly
Badly Next question

What is the synonym of the word "ACQUIRE"

Ditch
Get
Disburse
Get Next question

What is the synonym of the word 'CONVERSATION'

Elucidation
Discussion
Monologue
Discussion Next question

Which of these is an antonym of the word "TROUBLESOME"

Nagging
Soothing
Shocking
Soothing Next question

Find the synonym of the word "COMPREHENSION"

Logic
Reasonable
Understanding
Understanding Next question

Find the antonym of the word "MUMBLE"

Chatter
Articulate
Blabber
Articulate Next question

Find the synonym of the word "DISCONNECT"

Attach
Decouple
Split
Attach Next question
Your score: Woeful
Oga/Madam, this one no just enter at all. Kindly do better.
Your score: Just there
We want to say this is not good enough, but that might sound harsh. So we'll just keep quiet so you don't feel bad.
Your score: Nicely done
Not the best you could have done but you did good. You have nothing to fear when your nieces and nephew bring their assignment to you.
Your score: Fantastic!
Guess whose school fees wasn't a waste? Yours!!! Your daddy and your mummy would be so proud.
Your score:
