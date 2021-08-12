QUIZ: Can you smash this King Of Boys movie test?
King of Boys part 1 was a hit. Do you still remember it?
1. Who directed King Of Boys 1?
Fred Amata
Niyi Akinmolayan
Kemi Adetiba
Kemi Adetiba Next question
2. Young Eniola Salami was played by
Tonto Dikeh
Toni Tones
Nancy Isime
Toni Tones Next question
3. Who played 'Odogwu Malay' in the movie?
Paul Sambo
Ill Bliss
Jide Kosoko
Ill Bliss Next question
4. Who did rapper Reminisce play in the movie?
Aare Akinwande
Alhaji Salami
Makanaki
Makanaki Next question
5. Which of these people didn't feature in the movie?
Akin Lewis
Sharon Ooja
Banky W
Adesua Etomi
None of the above
Banky W Next question
6. When was KOB 1 released?
2017
2018
2019
2018 Next question
7. When is the sequel coming out?
August 2021
September 2021
October 2021
November 2021
December 2021
August 2021 Next question
Laburu is coming. You seem most prepared for its return.
You could do worse. Doesn't mean this result is something to be proud of though.
You didn't shame yourself. But you didn't cover yourself in glory either.
You didn't even put the slightest dent on the movie. Maybe you should go watch it.
Laburu is coming. You seem most prepared for its return.
You could do worse. Doesn't mean this result is something to be proud of though.
You didn't shame yourself. But you didn't cover yourself in glory either.
You didn't even put the slightest dent on the movie. Maybe you should go watch it.
