QUIZ: Can you score big on this Naija music remix quiz?
This quiz is about remixes. Can you crack it?
Which of them did not feature on KCee's 'Pull Over' remix?
Wizkid
Don Jazzy
D'Banj
D'Banj
Who did Buju [Bnxn] feature on 'Lenu' remix?
Burna Boy
Davido
Zinoleesky
Burna Boy
Girlie O had a monster remix. Who did Patoranking feature?
Simi
Tiwa Savage
Seyi Shay
Tiwa Savage
'Uncle Suru' remix by Jon Ogah featured
Adekunle Gold
Simi
Both
Both
YCee's 'Jagaban' had just one person on its remix. Who?
Vector
Olamide
Dremo
Olamide
'Bizzy Body' remix by P Square. Who did they feature?
Waje
Bracket
Weird MC
Weird MC
'Shoki' remix has Lil Kesh, Olamide and
CDQ
Chinko Tiger
Davido
If by Davido
