Quiz: Can you score 8/8 in this Erica-themed quiz?
Now's the time to show off your knowledge about star girl Erica.
What is the correct spelling of her surname?
Nweledim
Nlemwedim
Nlewedim
Nlewedim
Which of these is her birth month?
December
June
March
March
Which of these films is she in?
Elevator Baby
Alakada Reloaded
Hire A Woman
Hire A Woman
Erica participated in only one of these pageants
Miss Universe
Miss Earth
Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria
Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria
Which of these Hollywood actresses does she look up to?
Meryl Streep
Taraji P Henson
Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron
Erica is from which state?
Imo state
Abia state
Anambra state
Abia state
Where did Erica graduate from?
Redeemer's University
Madonna University
Covenant University
Covenant University
She studied
Economics
Insurance
Business Administration and Management
Business Administration and Management
You don't even know who this babe is, do you?
You know Erica so much. You seem to have a crush on her. And you were probably staring at her all through the BBN show till she was evicted as well.
Don't lie. You're one of those people who keep Erica trending day in, day out.
