Quiz: Can you score 8/8 in this Erica-themed quiz?

Ayoola Adetayo
Now's the time to show off your knowledge about star girl Erica.

What is the correct spelling of her surname?

Nweledim
Nlemwedim
Nlewedim
Nlewedim Next question

Which of these is her birth month?

December
June
March
March Next question

Which of these films is she in?

Elevator Baby
Alakada Reloaded
Hire A Woman
Hire A Woman Next question

Erica participated in only one of these pageants

Miss Universe
Miss Earth
Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria
Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria Next question

Which of these Hollywood actresses does she look up to?

Meryl Streep
Taraji P Henson
Charlize Theron
Charlize Terhon Next question

Erica is from which state?

Imo state
Abia state
Anambra state
Abia state Next question

Where did Erica graduate from?

Redeemer's University
Madonna University
Covenant University
Covenant University Next question

She studied

Economics
Insurance
Business Administration and Management
Business Administration and Management Next question
Your score: Lol.
You don't even know who this babe is, do you?
Your score: Great!
You know Erica so much. You seem to have a crush on her. And you were probably staring at her all through the BBN show till she was evicted as well.
Your score: A stan!
Don't lie. You're one of those people who keep Erica trending day in, day out.
Your score:
Source: Pulse Nigeria
Ayoola Adetayo
