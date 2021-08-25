QUIZ: Can you score 8/10 on this Nigerian adverts quiz?
Let's see how many iconic Nigerian ads you can remember.
"Papilo, I know say one day you go make us proud" is from which product's ad?
Dano milk
3 Crowns milk
Peak milk
Blue Boat milk
Peak milk Next question
"But babe, my team is losing" is from which company's ad?
NairaBet
Betway
BigaBet
Bet9ja
Betway Next question
"My friend, Udeme, is a great man" opens a brilliant ad for which beer?
Gulder
Heineken
Guinness
Star lager
Guinness Next question
"Life's good" belongs to which brand?
Panasonic
LG
Binatone
Samsung
LG Next question
"Ah, why is water wet?" is from an ad featuring a cute little boy. Which product has the ad?
Gino rice
Pomo rice
Basmanti rice
DeRica rice
Pomo rice Next question
"Mama, na boy" is from which company's ad?
Glo
MTN
Airtel
9Mobile
MTN Next question
"Bam bam la la" is a famous ad for which food?
Indomie noodles
Mimi chinchin
Honeywell noodles
Dangote spaghetti
Honeywell noodles Next question
"Get the taster!" was yelled in the ad for a beer. Which one of these is it?
33 Export
Life beer
Gulder
Heineken
Gulder Next question
"No check, no check" was for which of these?
Indomie
Blue Band
MTN
Always Ultra
Always Ultra Next question
"I don port oh" was sung in a viral video ad for a Telco. Which one of them?
Glo
Zain
Etisalat
MTN
MTN Next question
OG. If you are not married yet, you should start thinking about doing so oh. No pressure sha. Just saying.
Share your score:
You've done really well. Clap for yourself.
Share your score:
Not great, not too shabby either. We'll excuse for this performance if you are below 18 years
Share your score:
You're not Jon Snow but that line above is the only thing we could use to describe you when we saw how you've performed on this quiz. Maybe you are too young or you just don't like watching TV sha.
Share your score:
Share your score:
