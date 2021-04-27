RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

QUIZ: We dare you to score 70% on this Nigerian states slogan quiz

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo

Borno state's slogan really is the Home Of Peace. Did you know that?

Nigerian State Slogan Quiz
Nigerian State Slogan Quiz Pulse Nigeria
Which state is the LAND OF BEAUTY?

Kogi
Adamawa
Cross River
Adamawa Next question

Which state is the CENTER OF EXCELLENCE?

Benue
Abuja
Lagos
Lagos Next question

Which state is the PACE SETTER STATE?

Oyo
Niger
Rivers
Oyo Next question

Which state is GOD'S OWN STATE?

Imo
Taraba
Abia
Abia Next question

Which state is the PEARL OF TOURISM?

Ekiti
Bauchi
Obudu
Bauchi Next question

Which state is PRIDE OF THE SAHEL?

Jigawa
Sokoto
Yobe
Yobe Next question

Which state is the POWER STATE?

Kano
Katsina
Niger
Niger Next question

Which state is the LAND OF EQUITY?

Osun
Nassarawa
Kebbi
Kebbi Next question

Which state is the CONFLUENCE STATE?

Kogi
Ebonyi
Benue
Kogi Next question

Which state is the SUNSHINE STATE?

Lagos
Borno
Ondo
Ondo Next question

Which state is the BIG HEART?

Akwa Ibom
Edo
Delta
Delta Next question

Which state is THE PEOPLE'S PARADISE?

Kaduna
Cross River
Rivers
Cross River Next question
Your score: Do you even believe in one Nigeria at all?
Well, don't blame us for asking when you can't prove it simple quizzes like this. Are you even a Nigerian at all?
Your score: Baby Nigerian
Forget your age. With this little knowledge of your country, you are surely still a toddler in the test of Nigerianness.
Your score: Master
You must take your civic responsibility very seriously. What a model citizen.
Your score: Grand Master
You're a Nigerian that Nigerians are proud of. We are definitely proud of you.
Your score:
