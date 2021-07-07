QUIZ: Can you score 7/8 on this 'Made In Lagos' test?
Should be a piece of cake if you've bumped MIL enough.
1. Which of these artistes was not featured on the 'Made In Lagos' album?
BurnaBoy
Santan Dave
Damien Marley
Santan Dave Next question
2. Which MIL track is this line from: "She got her own, but she need some love"?
Smile
Roma
No Stress
No Stress Next question
3. On 'Smile', Wizkid features
Ella Mai
H.E.R
Sza
Ari Lennox
H.E.R Next question
4. Projexx was featured on which of these songs?
Mighty Wine
True Love
Ginger
Longtime
True Love Next question
5. The music video for the song 'Essence' was shot where?
Surulere, Lagos
Freetown, South Africa
Ebute Metta. Lagos
Accra, Lagos
Accra, Lagos Next question
6. Self preservation/ Self elevation/ These kind of things they deserve celebration
The lyrics above is from the song 'Reckless'
The lyrics above is from the song 'Gyrate'
The lyrics above is from the song 'Blessed'
The lyrics above is from the song 'Grace'
The lyrics above is from the song 'Blessed' Next question
7. Only one of them featured on the album. Who?
Tay Iwar
Santi
Teezee
Tay Iwar Next question
Made in Lagos is Wizkid's _______ album
Fourth
Fifth
Sixth
Seventh
Fourth Next question
It's like you are the only one in this world who has either not listened to this album, or who just totally hates it. Whatever the case is, you need to do better.
Share your score:
You've done well enough. But you may need to jam that album a little more oh.
Share your score:
Na people like you Wizkid do this album for. He'll be glad you're loving it!
Share your score:
It's like you play this album, when you wake up, on your way to work, during work hours, when you are washing on weekends, and even during other 'extracurricular' activities. Wiz would be mad proud to have a fan like you. That one is sure.
Share your score:
Share your score:
