RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

QUIZ: Can you score 100% on this simple healthy food quiz?

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo

Junk eaters, don't look away.

Food Quiz
Food Quiz
Recommended articles

1. Which of these belongs in a salad?

Eggs
Pork chops
Sausage
Eggs Next question

2. Which doesn't belong in a salad?

Tomatoes
Chicken
Beef
Beef Next question

3. Rank from healthiest to least healthy: "Apple, Asun, Burger and Coke"

Coke, Burger, Asun, Apples
Asun, Coke, Apples, Burger
Apple, Asun, Burger, Coke
Apple, Asun, Burger, Coke Next question

4. Which should you consume for weight gain?

Fruits
Cake
Vegetable salads
Cake Next question

5. Which is good for weight loss?

Fruit salad
Fried chicken
Sardine bread
Fruit salad Next question

6. Yam or rice; which is a healthier carb?

Yam
Rice
Both
Yam Next question

7. Which is not a healthy way to lose weight?

Keto diet
Intermittent fasting
Eating after at 9pm
Eating after at 9pm Next question
Your score: Junk God[dess]
Your mantra: God punish healthy meals.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Occasional Healthy Eater
You know about healthy eating but you're too unbothered to actually put in much effort into it. Can't blame you though, not so easy saying no to pounded yam and Egusi soup.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Well done!
You eat healthy 90% of the time, and that's actually good enough. You deserve the cheat days you take from time to time.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: 100% Healthy Eater!
Well done! You must be one of the 10 healthy eaters remaining inside this Lagos.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo Ayoola Adetayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

QUIZ: Can you score 100% on this simple healthy food quiz?

QUIZ: Can you score 100% on this simple healthy food quiz?

QUIZ: Can we guess how stubborn you are?

QUIZ: Can we guess how stubborn you are?

QUIZ: What were you in your previous life? Find out here

QUIZ: What were you in your previous life? Find out here

QUIZ: Are you naturally happy or grumpy? Find out here

QUIZ: Are you naturally happy or grumpy? Find out here

QUIZ: It's freaky Friday. Can we guess how freaky you'll get tonight?

QUIZ: It's freaky Friday. Can we guess how freaky you'll get tonight?

QUIZ: We dare you to get a perfect score on this easy riddles test

QUIZ: We dare you to get a perfect score on this easy riddles test

QUIZ: Only genuine sweethearts can score 5/7 on this quiz

QUIZ: Only genuine sweethearts can score 5/7 on this quiz

Quiz: Can we guess how kind-hearted you are?

Quiz: Can we guess how kind-hearted you are?

QUIZ: Find out how dramatic you are on a scale of 0-100

QUIZ: Find out how dramatic you are on a scale of 0-100

Trending

QUIZ: Can you score 100% on this simple healthy food quiz?

Food Quiz

QUIZ: It's freaky Friday. Can we guess how freaky you'll get tonight?

[Credit: Sexy Confidence]

QUIZ: We dare you to get a perfect score on this easy riddles test

Puzzled woman [Unsplash]

QUIZ: What were you in your previous life? Find out here

Spirit being