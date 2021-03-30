QUIZ: Only healthy eaters can score 100% in this food quiz
Junk eaters, don't look away.
1. Which of these belongs in a salad?
Eggs
Pork chops
Sausage
2. Which doesn't belong in a salad?
Tomatoes
Chicken
Beef
3. Rank from healthiest to least healthy: "Apple, Asun, Burger and Coke"
Coke, Burger, Asun, Apples
Asun, Coke, Apples, Burger
Apple, Asun, Burger, Coke
4. Which should you consume for weight gain?
Fruits
Cake
Vegetable salads
5. Which is good for weight loss?
Fruit salad
Fried chicken
Sardine bread
6. Yam or rice; which is a healthier carb?
Yam
Rice
Both
7. Which is not a healthy way to lose weight?
Keto diet
Intermittent fasting
Eating after at 9pm
Your mantra: God punish healthy meals.
You know about healthy eating but you're too unbothered to actually put in much effort into it. Can't blame you though, not so easy saying no to pounded yam and Egusi soup.
You eat healthy 90% of the time, and that's actually good enough. You deserve the cheat days you take from time to time.
Well done! You must be one of the 10 healthy eaters remaining inside this Lagos.
