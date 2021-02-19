  1. quizzes

Quiz: Can you score 100% in this Genevieve quiz?

Let's see how much fan love you've got.

Genevieve's acting career started at which age?

Her acting career began at age 8, in a TV show called "Ripples."

Which of these artistes has featured Genevieve in a music video?

Banky W
P-Square
Wizkid
D'banj
D'banj Next question
D'banj featured the actress in the music video for his song, 'Fall In Love.'

She and Omotola starred together in only one of these movies

Beyonce and Rihanna
Blood sisters
Ijele
The Sisterhood
Blood sisters Next question

She had a music career and released an album titled

Superstar
No more
The Exodus
One Ogologo Line
One Ogologo Line Next question

What year was that album released?

In 2005
In 2004
In 2007
In 2008
In 2004 Next question
In 2004, Nnaji joined Ghanaian record label, EKB Records, and released her debut album One Logologo Line in December of that year.

The title of the first movie Genevieve produced is:

Road to yesterday
Ije
Lionheart
Tango With Me
Road to yesterday Next question
In November 2015, Nnaji produced her first movie called 'Road to Yesterday,'

Her name is Adaeze Obiagu in which of these movies?

Your score: Unacceptable.
Maybe you should just stop calling yourself a fan of Genevieve.
Your score: Not bad.
But you know you could have done better than this.
Your score: Amazing!
You are such an amazing fan. Genevieve is watching and noticing you. Don't worry. If you just keep being the badass fan that you are, you might be one of the extras in her next movie. You heard it here first.
Your score:
