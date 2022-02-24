Quiz: Can you recognize these 2021 hit songs by lyrics?
This Thursday, we take a little trip down memory lane.
All of the blessings fall on my yard // Blessings dey for my yard
Alcohol by Joeboy
Alubarika by Patoranking
Cold outside by Timaya & Buju
Make nobody come try cry me a river ah // I'ma pull through like the strings on my guitar ah
Godly by Omahlay
Cold Outside by Timaya & Buju
Highway by DJ Kaywise featuring Phyno
I like the way I’m feeling now // No come use your Reggae spoil my blues and rhythm now
Feeling by Ladipoe and Buju
Raggae Blues by HarrySong
Bounce by Rema
Baby corner, corner // Waka-waka, when you enter Omalicha
Pronto by Ajebo Hustlers
Coming by Naira Marley
Monalisa by Lojay & SARZ
October 20 2020, something happen with the government // Dem think say we go forget, for where?
Away by Ayra Starr
Kilometer by Burna Boy
Ozumba Mbadiwe by Reekado Banks
Sport car's parked on the right spot // Bad man sleek and you know
Crazy Tings by Tems
Dior by Ruger
Feel Good by Mohbad
Mofo's can not keep am (zehh) // Bitch, I'll be goin' nonstop (zehh)
Zazoo Zeh by Portable, Olamide and Poco Lee
Coming by Naira Marley & Busiswa
Ko Por Ke by Rexxie
They wan do me, they wan do mi // They wan do me gan, they wan do mi
Holy Father by Mayorkun and Victony
Peru by FireBoy DML
Pour Me Water by Kizz Daniel
Worried, I'm not worried // No I no look for embrace...
Somebody's Son by Tiwa Savage & Brandy
Crazy Tings by Tems
For You by Teni
She got me in my feelings // I'll be Adam for this garden of Eden
Monalisa by Lojay & SARZ
Ko Por Ke by Rexxie
Holy Father by Mayorkun and Victony
As in, you no just try at all. If everyone is like you, who will preserve our Nigerian music culture?
You're not perfect but you are doing very well. I mean, who is perfect anyway?
You should start a music blog on Nigerian music. You too sabi.
