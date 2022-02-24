RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

Quiz: Can you recognize these 2021 hit songs by lyrics?

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo

This Thursday, we take a little trip down memory lane.

2021 top 10 Nigerian songs
2021 top 10 Nigerian songs
All of the blessings fall on my yard // Blessings dey for my yard

Alcohol by Joeboy
Alubarika by Patoranking
Cold outside by Timaya & Buju
Alcohol by Joeboy Next question

Make nobody come try cry me a river ah // I'ma pull through like the strings on my guitar ah

Godly by Omahlay
Cold Outside by Timaya & Buju
Highway by DJ Kaywise featuring Phyno
Cold outside by Tmaya & Buju Next question

I like the way I’m feeling now // No come use your Reggae spoil my blues and rhythm now

Feeling by Ladipoe and Buju
Raggae Blues by HarrySong
Bounce by Rema
Feeling by Ladipoe and Buju Next question

Baby corner, corner // Waka-waka, when you enter Omalicha

Pronto by Ajebo Hustlers
Coming by Naira Marley
Monalisa by Lojay & SARZ
Monalisa by Lojay & SARZ Next question

October 20 2020, something happen with the government // Dem think say we go forget, for where?

Away by Ayra Starr
Kilometer by Burna Boy
Ozumba Mbadiwe by Reekado Banks
In 2013 Next question

Sport car's parked on the right spot // Bad man sleek and you know

Crazy Tings by Tems
Dior by Ruger
Feel Good by Mohbad
Dior by Ruger Next question

Mofo's can not keep am (zehh) // Bitch, I'll be goin' nonstop (zehh)

Zazoo Zeh by Portable, Olamide and Poco Lee
Coming by Naira Marley & Busiswa
Ko Por Ke by Rexxie
Zazoo Zeh by Portable, Olamide and Poco Lee Next question

They wan do me, they wan do mi // They wan do me gan, they wan do mi

Holy Father by Mayorkun and Victony
Peru by FireBoy DML
Pour Me Water by Kizz Daniel
In 2016 Next question

Worried, I'm not worried // No I no look for embrace...

Somebody's Son by Tiwa Savage & Brandy
Crazy Tings by Tems
For You by Teni
In 2016 Next question

She got me in my feelings // I'll be Adam for this garden of Eden

Monalisa by Lojay & SARZ
Ko Por Ke by Rexxie
Holy Father by Mayorkun and Victony
Holy Father by Mayorkun and Victony Next question
Your score: You no try
As in, you no just try at all. If everyone is like you, who will preserve our Nigerian music culture?
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Dope!
You're not perfect but you are doing very well. I mean, who is perfect anyway?
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Perfect!
You should start a music blog on Nigerian music. You too sabi.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

