QUIZ: Can you name these Nigerian historical figures?
Take this quiz to see how many of them you can identify correctly.
What's his name?
Umar Musa Yar'Adua
Olusegun Obasanjo
Aminu Kano
Shehu Shagari
Shehu Shagari
Who is this?
Anthony Enahoro
Cyprian Ekwensi
Odumegwu Ojukwu
Nnamdi Azikwe
Odumegwu Ojukwu
What's his name?
Adekunle Fajuyi
Buka Suka Dimka
Badamosi Babangida
Yakubu Gowon
Yakubu Gowon
What's her name?
Aisha Buhari
Onyeka Onwenu
Buchi Emecheta
Christy Essien Igbokwe
Onyeka Onwenu
What's his name?
Obafemi Awolowo
Ladoke Akintola
Adekunle Fajuyi
None of the above
Adekunle Fajuyi
Can you identify him?
Alvan Ikoku
Herbert Macaulay
Ajayi Crowther
None of the above
Alvan Ikoku
What's her name?
Efunsetan Aniwura
Funmilayo Ransom-Kuti
Buchi Emecheta
Christy Essien Igbokwe
Funmilayo Ransom-Kuti
What is his name?
Nnamdi Azikwe
Anthony Enahoro
Tafawa Balewa
Aminu Kano
None of the above
Nnamdi Azikwe
What's his name?
Osita Iheme
Oliver De Coque
Steven Osadebe
None of the above
Oliver De Coque
Who is this man?
Ola Rotimi
Obafemi Awolowo
Ladoke Akintola
Olusegun Obasanjo
Obafemi Awolowo
