  1. quizzes

QUIZ: Can you name these Nigerian historical figures?

Ayoola Adetayo
Tell your friends
Take this quiz to see how many of them you can identify correctly.

What's his name?

Umar Musa Yar'Adua
Olusegun Obasanjo
Aminu Kano
Shehu Shagari
Shehu Shagari Next question

Who is this?

Anthony Enahoro
Cyprian Ekwensi
Odumegwu Ojukwu
Nnamdi Azikwe
Odumegwu Ojukwu Next question

What's his name?

Adekunle Fajuyi
Buka Suka Dimka
Badamosi Babangida
Yakubu Gowon
Yakubu Gowon Next question

What's her name?

Aisha Buhari
Onyeka Onwenu
Buchi Emecheta
Christy Essien Igbokwe
Onyeka Onwenu Next question

Who is he?

Ola Rotimi
Wole Soyinka
Chinua Achebe
Cyprian Ekwensi
Chinua Achebe Next question

What's his name?

Obafemi Awolowo
Ladoke Akintola
Adekunle Fajuyi
None of the above
Adekunle Fajuyi Next question

Can you identify him?

Alvan Ikoku
Herbert Macaulay
Ajayi Crowther
None of the above
Alvan Ikoku Next question

Who is this singer?

Ebenezer Obey
Sunny Ade
Sunny Okosun
Steven Osadebe
Sunny Ade Next question

What's her name?

Efunsetan Aniwura
Funmilayo Ransom-Kuti
Buchi Emecheta
Christy Essien Igbokwe
Funmilayo Ransom-Kuti Next question

What is his name?

Nnamdi Azikwe
Anthony Enahoro
Tafawa Balewa
Aminu Kano
None of the above
Nnamdi Azikwe Next question

What's his name?

Osita Iheme
Oliver De Coque
Steven Osadebe
None of the above
Oliver De Coque Next question

Who is this man?

Ola Rotimi
Obafemi Awolowo
Ladoke Akintola
Olusegun Obasanjo
Obafemi Awolowo Next question
Your score: Too bad.
Do better.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: Average
Read a book, fam.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: Nice!
You have a good head on your shoulder. Be proud of yourself.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: Fabulous!!!
Nigeria's history is preserved with people like you. Well done!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Source: Pulse Nigeria
Ayoola Adetayo
Ayoola Adetayo More from the author »
Tell your friends

Join the "Sabi"   clique

Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily


By clicking again you agree to our privacy policy and European users agree to data transfer policy


Thank you! You have successfully subscribed to receive our newsletter pulse.ng

FOLLOW PULSE NIGERIA

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng