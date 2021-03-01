Quiz: Can you guess the origin of these popular foods?
Show us what you got.
1. Pizza is native to which country?
France
USA
Italy
Italy Next question
2. Which country did Croissant originate from?
Austria
France
Belgium
Austria Next question
People often think of France when they hear mention of the croissant, but Austria is the true country of birth for this famous pastry. Its Viennese, not French!
3. Where was Cocacola first made?
Atlanta, Georgia, United States
Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
Texas, USA
Atlanta, Georgia, United States Next question
4. Where do you think Noodles came from?
Italy
China
Japan
China Next question
5. Jollof rice nko?
The old region known as Senegambia
The old region known as Gold Coast
The old region known as Niger Area
The old region known as Senegambia Next question
The former Senegambia empire is located in what is considered to be parts of modern-day Senegal, The Gambia, and Mauritania.
6. Origin of Mac & Cheese?
Italy
France
USA
Italy Next question
7. Where was Ketchup first made?
England
USA
China
China Next question
Don't just be eating anyhow. Sometimes, gather random information, too.
Share your score:
Your head is very correct.
Share your score:
Feel free to eat as many things as you want today. You have surely earned the right to!
Share your score:
Share your score:
