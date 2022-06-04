RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

QUIZ: Can you correctly answer 9/10 of these trick questions?

Ayoola Adetayo

Score 8 or more to show how intelligent you are.

Brainy kid
Brainy kid
How many animals followed Moses into the ark?

All the animals
No animals
Only land and flight animals
No animals because Moses did not go into the ark. That was Noah. Next question

A bus crashed on the border between Nigeria and Niger. 5 Nigerians and 5 Nigeriens were injured. Where will they be buried?

At the border
5 buried in Nigeria, 5 buried in Niger
No one will be buried
No one will be buried because the car only crashed; no one died. Next question

Which month has month 28 months?

February every 4 years
February
They all have at least 28 days
They all have 28 days Next question

You have 10 fingers on two hands. How many fingers are there on 10 hands?

25
50
100
55
50 Next question

A rooster lays an egg on the top of the roof. Which way does it roll?

Left
Right
It breaks immediately it touches the roof
It doesn't roll
It doesn't roll because there is no egg in the first instance. Roosters don't lay eggs. Next question

How many times does number 9 appear between 1-100?

10
1
20
11
Check it yourself. It's 20 times. Next question

Which is heavier: a kilo of feathers or a kilo of stones?

They are the same
The kilo of stones is surely heavier
The kilo of feathers
They are the same Next question

How long was the Hundred Years’ War?

180 years
116 years
There was no such war
160 years
116 years Next question

A bull lives on the border of Ghana and Togo. Who should milk it?

Togo
Ghana
None
None because bulls can't be milked Next question

The leaning tower of Pisa in Italy is located

Rome
Sicily
Pisa
Pisa Next question
Your score: Bummer
We prefer not to further comment on this.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Just there.
You're somewhere between mediocre and average, depending on how hard you choose to be on yourself.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Impressive
A little more and you'd be perfect. Regardless, hats off to you.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Spectacular!
Oshey, Whiz Kid!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

Ayoola Adetayo Ayoola Adetayo

