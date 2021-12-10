QUIZ: Can you ace this Nigerian proverbs test?
You think say you wise abi? Oya jump in.
Recommended articles
A good name is better than ___________
Money
Fame
Gold
Gold Next question
A man who swallows a whole coconut has complete faith in his _______
Mouth
Head
Anus
Anus Next question
"A man who swallows a whole coconut has complete faith in his anus."
Today's newspaper, tomorrow's ____________
Stale news
Suya wrap
Gist
Suya wrap Next question
No matter how red your eyes are, you can't use it to light a _______
Cigarette
Room
Face
Cigarette Next question
"No matter how red the eyes are, they can't be used to light a cigarette."
You know who you love, but you can’t know who ______ you
Fights for
Loves
Cares for
Love Next question
If a man wants to grow a long tooth, he should have the ______ to cover it
Lip
Tongue
Gum
Lip Next question
"If a man wants to grow a long tooth, he should have the lip to cover it."
When you eat with the devil you must use a long _________
Hand
Throat
Spoon
Spoon Next question
No matter how far a stream flows, it can never forget its __________
Home
Pit
Source
Source Next question
Hate to be the ones to break it to you but it's like you and wisdom are beefing each other.
Share your score:
You have old, wise people in your life who are imparting wisdom and deep things into you. You should pay more attention.
Share your score:
Pete Edochie will be proud. In fact, he's nodding in approval seeing this much wisdom dripping from you.
Share your score:
If your name isn't wisdom, you should go and do change of name
Share your score:
Share your score:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng