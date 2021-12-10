RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

QUIZ: Can you ace this Nigerian proverbs test?

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo

You think say you wise abi? Oya jump in.

Chinua Achebe [Legit]
Chinua Achebe [Legit]
Recommended articles

A good name is better than ___________

Money
Fame
Gold
Gold Next question

A man who swallows a whole coconut has complete faith in his _______

Mouth
Head
Anus
Anus Next question
"A man who swallows a whole coconut has complete faith in his anus."

Today's newspaper, tomorrow's ____________

Stale news
Suya wrap
Gist
Suya wrap Next question

No matter how red your eyes are, you can't use it to light a _______

Cigarette
Room
Face
Cigarette Next question
"No matter how red the eyes are, they can't be used to light a cigarette."

You know who you love, but you can’t know who ______ you

Fights for
Loves
Cares for
Love Next question

If a man wants to grow a long tooth, he should have the ______ to cover it

Lip
Tongue
Gum
Lip Next question
"If a man wants to grow a long tooth, he should have the lip to cover it."

When you eat with the devil you must use a long _________

Hand
Throat
Spoon
Spoon Next question

No matter how far a stream flows, it can never forget its __________

Home
Pit
Source
Source Next question
Your score: Chinua Achebe disapproves.
Hate to be the ones to break it to you but it's like you and wisdom are beefing each other.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: You're wise. Small.
You have old, wise people in your life who are imparting wisdom and deep things into you. You should pay more attention.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: You're doing so great.
Pete Edochie will be proud. In fact, he's nodding in approval seeing this much wisdom dripping from you.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: You're so wise
If your name isn't wisdom, you should go and do change of name
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo Ayoola Adetayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

QUIZ: Can you ace this Nigerian proverbs test?

QUIZ: Can you ace this Nigerian proverbs test?

QUIZ: What was your biggest vice in 2021?

QUIZ: What was your biggest vice in 2021?

QUIZ: Can we guess what's most endearing about you?

QUIZ: Can we guess what's most endearing about you?

QUIZ: Let's guess how easily you make friends on a scale of 0-100

QUIZ: Let's guess how easily you make friends on a scale of 0-100

Can you name the FIFA Golden Ball winner in each World Cup?

Can you name the FIFA Golden Ball winner in each World Cup?

QUIZ: We dare you to score 100% on this awards quiz

QUIZ: We dare you to score 100% on this awards quiz

Quiz: Find out what kind of Libido you have in this sexy test

Quiz: Find out what kind of Libido you have in this sexy test

QUIZ: Can you name the winners of the Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) for each season?

QUIZ: Can you name the winners of the Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) for each season?

QUIZ: List Players who scored 10 or more goals in the UEFA Champions' League

QUIZ: List Players who scored 10 or more goals in the UEFA Champions' League

Trending

QUIZ: Let's guess how easily you make friends on a scale of 0-100

Black friends [Shutterstock]

Quiz: Find out what kind of Libido you have in this sexy test

A sensual couple trying to initiate sex [Credit: Bustle]

QUIZ: We dare you to score 100% on this awards quiz

Burna Boy is the Best International act in 2019 at the 19th BET Awards. [Instagram/MTVBaseAfrica]

QUIZ: Can we guess what's most endearing about you?

Finding love in a modern age