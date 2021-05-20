Quiz: Can you ace this dependability test?
On a scale of tailor to 100, how dependable are you?
Dependability Quiz [Zikoko Memes] Pulse Nigeria
How regularly do you disappoint people? Think hard o.
At least once a week.
Daily. I dash people's hopes daily.
Maybe twice or thrice every week.
I don't keep such records. As the spirit leads, please.
Someone messes up and apologises. What do you do
Forgive and forget
Forgive, never forget.
Forget without forgiving.
No forgiveness, no forgetting. We die there.
Pick a spirit animal
Dove.
Lion.
Eagle.
Dolphin.
Which of these people do have the most difficult saying no to?
Parents
Siblings
Partner
Bestie
Your kids
Award for most unreliable service provider goes to
Generator guys
Glo
NEPA / PHCN / EKDC
Tailor
Mechanic
Carpenter
Compare your sex skills to a water body
Dam
Waterfalls
Flood
Ocean
River
Sea
Distress call from your friend in the middle of steamy sex. What do you do?
Quickie-ly catch an orgasm before going
Abandon everything immediately.
"I'm a little busy at the moment. But as soon as I'm done here, I'll be with you."
Ignore the call. Call later to say you didn't hear the phone ring.
You too grade yourself. How reliable do you think you are.
A
B+
B-
C
D
F
Mr/Mrs Dependable! You can swim the seven seas to be there for the ones in your circle. Nothing is too big for people you care about. And even though some people don't appreciate yu enough, it still doesn't stop you. We would have given you 100% dependable but 100 is for God. No vex.
