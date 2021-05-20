RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

Quiz: Can you ace this dependability test?

Ayoola Adetayo

On a scale of tailor to 100, how dependable are you?

How regularly do you disappoint people? Think hard o.

At least once a week.
Daily. I dash people's hopes daily.
Maybe twice or thrice every week.
I don't keep such records. As the spirit leads, please.

Someone messes up and apologises. What do you do

Forgive and forget
Forgive, never forget.
Forget without forgiving.
No forgiveness, no forgetting. We die there.

Pick a spirit animal

Dove.
Lion.
Eagle.
Dolphin.

Which of these people do have the most difficult saying no to?

Parents
Siblings
Partner
Bestie
Your kids

Award for most unreliable service provider goes to

Generator guys
Glo
NEPA / PHCN / EKDC
Tailor
Mechanic
Carpenter

Compare your sex skills to a water body

Dam
Waterfalls
Flood
Ocean
River
Sea

Distress call from your friend in the middle of steamy sex. What do you do?

Quickie-ly catch an orgasm before going
Abandon everything immediately.
"I'm a little busy at the moment. But as soon as I'm done here, I'll be with you."
Ignore the call. Call later to say you didn't hear the phone ring.

You too grade yourself. How reliable do you think you are.

A
B+
B-
C
D
F
Your score: 50%
It depends on the time, the day, your mood, and who is asking. You're selectively reliable because although care, you cannot come and kill yourself.
Your score: 99%
Mr/Mrs Dependable! You can swim the seven seas to be there for the ones in your circle. Nothing is too big for people you care about. And even though some people don't appreciate yu enough, it still doesn't stop you. We would have given you 100% dependable but 100 is for God. No vex.
Your score: 2%
If you are not getting something in return, you can't be moved. You don't stress nobody and you don't appreciate people stressing you.
