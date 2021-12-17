Quiz: Can we sharply guess you how many hearts you've broken?
How many people have you served breakfast?
What unusual smell do you like?
Petrol
He goats
Gum
Kerosene
None of the above
Can you remember the last swallow you had?
Fufu
Eba
Pounded yam
Semo
Starch
Amala
One of them must go forever
Agbalumo
Pienapple
Orange
Banana
Apple
Mango
Which of the following best describes you
Hardworking
Friendly
Serious
Flirty
Cute
Generous
Select a celeb
Ini Edo
Linda Ejiofor
Mercy Aigbe
Sharon Ooja
Nancy Isime
Adesua Etomi
Which social media do you use least?
Tiktok
Snapchat
On a scale of 0 - 100 how cute do you think you are?
90-100
60-89
30-59
0-29
You probably do not know about most of these people, but many are they who want a piece of you that you have disappointed. Tell us, how does it feel to be so desired? Must be nice, eh?
Approaching legendary status, one shattered heart at a time. Well played, heart breaker.
You are not a heartbreaker, per se, and it hurts you when you have to dump people but what has to be done has to be done.
Break hearts? You? Shebi it's someone who they gave heart to that will be able to break it. Omo, just sit this one out.
