QUIZ: Can we quickly guess your Detty December budget?

Ayoola Adetayo

5k or millions?

Sapa is not having money after spending so much
Sapa is not having money after spending so much
Select a generous celeb

Davido
Don Jazzy
Runtown
Odion Ighalo

Which of these do you use most?

Twitter
Snapchat
Instagram
TikToK

When was the last time you found money on the road?

Last week
Last month
Last year
Can't remember
Never

Which are you?

Only child
First child
Middle child
Last born

Relationship status

Single
In a relationship
Engaged
Married

Highest amount you can spend on a meal right now?

Below 1k
1k - 2k
2K - 4K
5K

Select a BBN housemate

Erica
Tolani Baj
Dorathy
Lucy
Nengi
Vee
Your score: ₦1 million
It's not as if you'd say no to lesser money this December though. But you see that one million? That's what you deserve gangan.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: ₦100k
100K would make you so glad right now. It's not like you are broke or anything. It'd just be nice to have it to relax and take care of yourself this festive period. Personally, you don't need much to do that.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: ₦10k
You don't even need money like that. This 10k sef, you'll probably dash it out again. Your detty december doesn't need to include money to be lit. Na other things dey make you happy - like food and bumbum to suffocate you/ hands to spank and choke you
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: ₦0
You don't need no money to paint the town red. You run this town. Twale!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

Ayoola Adetayo Ayoola Adetayo

