Quiz: Can we quickly guess which type of engagement would be perfect for you?

Answer these questions to find out!

Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola
How long did your longest relationship last?

6months - 1 year
Above 5 years
3-5 years
1-2 years

Pre-corona, where would you likely be found on a weekend?

Camping in a man/woman’s house
Hopping from place to place
At home
Depends on the weekend
At work

When you see cute babies/cute baby pictures, how do you react?

Indifferent
"My ovaries"
"Gosh! I want one of those"
"Quickly look away/scroll past it"

Which of these PDA’s are you cool with?

Holding hands
Sex in a parked car
French kiss
Cheek/forehead kiss
None of the above
All of the above

Which pressure group[s] have started asking you when you will marry?

Church members
Nuclear family
Extended family
Friends
All of them
None of them

How old were you when you had your first relationship

Below 16
Between 16-18
Between 19-21
Above 21

What's your vibe on the idea of marriage?

Enthusiastic
Unbothered
Indifferent
Abeg don't stress my life

Pick a celeb wedding

Stephanie Coker and Olumide Aderinokun
Teddy A and Bambam
Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman
Banky and Adesua

How soon do you shoot your shot after meeting someone?

Immediately
Take as much time as possible
Chill for a bit
Depends on the vibe

Where are you likely to go on a first date?

Singles fellowship
A concert
An intimate restaurant
Movies
Invite them over for netflix and chill 🍑🍆
Your score: A very public one
You like being outside and your partner is just as cool with that. So a proposal that has many eyes seems just like it for you. Sha don't go and do it at another person's wedding if you don't want to see crazy!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: You like to be surprised
So anyhow it is brought, you are willing to embrace it. So far it is well done and romantic. Good for you
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: A very private proposal
Sounds about right for someone like you
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Bold of you to assume you're ever getting engaged
What is engagement? It's marriage straight for someone like you oh. 😂😂😂
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

