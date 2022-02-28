RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

Quiz: Can we quickly guess if your relationship is happy or toxic?

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo

Is your relationship filled with happiness or bad vibes?

Romcoms [The Notebook Movie[
Romcoms [The Notebook Movie[
Recommended articles

Someone is persistently hitting up on you, what do you do?

Tell my partner about it
Not telling my partner about it
Depends on the person hitting on me

Pick an ex BBN housemate as a boyfriend

Tobi
Miracle
Thin Tall Tony
Mike
Efe
Teddy A

Pick an ex BBN housemate as a girlfriend

CeeCee
Venita
Bisola
Alex
Tacha
Mercy

Select a bouquet

A
B
C

Pick a baecation spot

Paris
Santorini
St Lucia
Bali
Hawaii
Venice

Select a popular relationship opinion

Men cheat more than women
Everyone has a soulmate
A man has to love a woman more for the relationship to work
Your score: Very happy relationship
We're so jealous of you.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Happy on the outside, toxic on the inside
It is what it is.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Very toxic
Everyday fight. Every time gbas gbos. We're praying for you
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo Ayoola Adetayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Quiz: Can we quickly guess if your relationship is happy or toxic?

Quiz: Can we quickly guess if your relationship is happy or toxic?

Quiz: Can you recognize these 2021 hit songs by lyrics?

Quiz: Can you recognize these 2021 hit songs by lyrics?

QUIZ: Score 10 on this quiz to prove that your vocabulary is solid

QUIZ: Score 10 on this quiz to prove that your vocabulary is solid

QUIZ: Are you boring or fun to be with? Find out here

QUIZ: Are you boring or fun to be with? Find out here

Quiz: Find out how highly your colleagues rate you

Quiz: Find out how highly your colleagues rate you

QUIZ: Is your partner cheating on you? Find out here

QUIZ: Is your partner cheating on you? Find out here

QUIZ: Which do you make more: good or bad decisions?

QUIZ: Which do you make more: good or bad decisions?

Quiz: Let's rate your Valentine's day on a scale 0-100

Quiz: Let's rate your Valentine's day on a scale 0-100

Trending

QUIZ: Score 10 on this quiz to prove that your vocabulary is solid

Puzzled woman [Unsplash]

QUIZ: Are you boring or fun to be with? Find out here

Laughter makes relationships a lot more bearable for people. [Credit: Cellcode]

Quiz: Can you recognize these 2021 hit songs by lyrics?

2021 top 10 Nigerian songs