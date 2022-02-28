Quiz: Can we quickly guess if your relationship is happy or toxic?
Is your relationship filled with happiness or bad vibes?
Someone is persistently hitting up on you, what do you do?
Tell my partner about it
Not telling my partner about it
Depends on the person hitting on me
Pick an ex BBN housemate as a boyfriend
Tobi
Miracle
Thin Tall Tony
Mike
Efe
Teddy A
Pick an ex BBN housemate as a girlfriend
CeeCee
Venita
Bisola
Alex
Tacha
Mercy
Select a popular relationship opinion
Men cheat more than women
Everyone has a soulmate
A man has to love a woman more for the relationship to work
