Quiz: Can we quickly guess if you'll find love in 2022?

Ayoola Adetayo

Select something you find most attractive in the opposite sex

Sense of humour
Good manners
Friendliness
Good looks

Select a sitcom

How I Met Your Mother
The Big Bang Theory
Friends
Bob Hearts Abishola

Choose one

Love Don't Cost A Thing
Love And Basketball
The Seatfiller
Think Like A Man

Pick a movie genre

Romance
Thrillers
Romantic comedy
Horror movies

Pick a colour

White
Blue Black
Yellow
Ash

Select a mood

1
2
3
4
Your score: Yes, you will.
And it'll be lovely and beautiful and delicious and so memorable. Brace up.
Your score: It's a 50-50 thing.
We are looking at you and we are not quite sure what to make of your willingness to fall in love and do romantic stuff this year. Maybe it's just too early in the year to tell. Let's watch and see.
Your score: You won't
Sorry we came at you so directly like that but it is what it is. Love? You? In 2022? LMAO. Guy/Babe, just forget it. Focus on yourself and securing the bag or whatever else you want in the year
Your score: For a brief period
Not all good things last forever. Take consolation in that.
Ayoola Adetayo

