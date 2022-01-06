Quiz: Can we quickly guess if you'll find love in 2022?
Select something you find most attractive in the opposite sex
Sense of humour
Good manners
Friendliness
Good looks
Select a sitcom
How I Met Your Mother
The Big Bang Theory
Friends
Bob Hearts Abishola
Pick a movie genre
Romance
Thrillers
Romantic comedy
Horror movies
We are looking at you and we are not quite sure what to make of your willingness to fall in love and do romantic stuff this year. Maybe it's just too early in the year to tell. Let's watch and see.
Sorry we came at you so directly like that but it is what it is. Love? You? In 2022? LMAO. Guy/Babe, just forget it. Focus on yourself and securing the bag or whatever else you want in the year
