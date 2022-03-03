RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

QUIZ: Can we quickly guess how your New Year resolutions are going?

Ayoola Adetayo

How far with those strong convictions you had on January 1st?

When did you resume work this year?

We didn't go on break
On January 4th
After January 4th
I am jobless

How long after meeting a new person should one have sex?

Anytime after the first date
As your spirit leads you
At least after one month
At least, after 3 months

Your longest surviving friendship is how long?

Less than 5 years
Between 5-7 years
Between 8-10 years
Over 10 years

How old were you when you had your first kiss?

17 & below
18
19
20 & above

Select a colour

Yellow
Black
Blue
Red
Your score: You have no resolutions
Your score: Didn't survive January
Your score: 100% on track!!!
Your score: Kinda wobbly. But you're still pressing on!!!
