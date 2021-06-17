RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

QUIZ: Can we quickly guess how nosy you are?

How much aproko do you have in your genes?

Nosy Nigerian
Nosy Nigerian Zikoko Memes
Which one do you spend time on the most?

Instagram
Facebook
Snapchat
Tiktok
Twitter

What do you identify as?

Man
Woman
Non-binary
I prefer not to speak
It's actually none of your business

Pick an IG comedian

Taooma
Mr. Macaroni
Twyse Ereme
Broda Shaggi
KieKie

How likeable do you honestly think you are?

100%
75%
50%
25%
I prefer to not say

Select a jewelry

Ring
Bracelet
Anklet
Necklace
Earrings

Where are you from?

Southern Nigeria
Western Nigeria
Eastern Nigeria
Northern Nigeria
Outside Nigeria
Your score: 100% Nosy
Why is aproko such an easy thing for you like this?
Your score: 70% Nosy
Always doing aproko up and down. You actually need help with the way you are going.
Your score: 50% Nosy
You are not that bad. Just a lil bit of nosiness and gbeborun here and there. Just for the cruise. Nothing serious.
Your score: 20% Nosy
It's not as if you don't like gist or that you wouldn't love to know the secret gist in people's lives, it's jiust that you'd rather sleep than do all that. Too much sleep is bad oh, but in this case, because it's keeping you in your lane, we can't fault you too much.
Your score: Not nosy at all.
You are too busy minding your business and securing the bag to be bothered by anybody else.
