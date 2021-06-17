QUIZ: Can we quickly guess how nosy you are?
How much aproko do you have in your genes?
Which one do you spend time on the most?
Snapchat
Tiktok
What do you identify as?
Man
Woman
Non-binary
I prefer not to speak
It's actually none of your business
Pick an IG comedian
Taooma
Mr. Macaroni
Twyse Ereme
Broda Shaggi
KieKie
How likeable do you honestly think you are?
100%
75%
50%
25%
I prefer to not say
Select a jewelry
Ring
Bracelet
Anklet
Necklace
Earrings
Where are you from?
Southern Nigeria
Western Nigeria
Eastern Nigeria
Northern Nigeria
Outside Nigeria
