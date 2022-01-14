Quiz: Can we quickly guess how mischievous you are?
Are you a mischief maker or not?
You're in a bus and you feel a fart coming. What do you do?
Release the fart and frank your face
Hold it in till you get off the bus
Depends on distance left
I prefer not to speak
What do you think about people that eat beans and egg?
I am one of them.
They're monsters.
I wouldn't eat it, but it's not that bad.
I'll try it now that you've mentioned it.
Your position in your family?
First born
Middle child
Last born
Only child
How frequently do you eat?
3 times in a day
Less than three times
More than three times
As the spirit leads
Best day of the week
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
Do you like mathematics?
Hell yeah!
God forbid!
Indifferent.
Depends on the topic.
Share your score:
