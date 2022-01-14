RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

Quiz: Can we quickly guess how mischievous you are?

Are you a mischief maker or not?

You're in a bus and you feel a fart coming. What do you do?

Release the fart and frank your face
Hold it in till you get off the bus
Depends on distance left
I prefer not to speak

What do you think about people that eat beans and egg?

I am one of them.
They're monsters.
I wouldn't eat it, but it's not that bad.
I'll try it now that you've mentioned it.

Your position in your family?

First born
Middle child
Last born
Only child

Which of these women is the wickedest?

Mama G
Abeni Agbon
Iya Gbonkan
Karishika

How frequently do you eat?

3 times in a day
Less than three times
More than three times
As the spirit leads

Best day of the week

Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
Sunday

Do you like mathematics?

Hell yeah!
God forbid!
Indifferent.
Depends on the topic.
Your score: 100% mischievous
Your score: 77% mischievous
Your score: 55% mischievous
Your score: 12% mischievous
