QUIZ: Can we quickly guess how generous you are on a scale of 0-100?
Are you generous or not? There's only one real way to find out.
How do you feel about sharing food?
I don't like it at all
I share once in a while
I share if they ask. Only if they ask o.
I always offer people my food.
When was the last time you gave money to a person not in your immediate family?
Today
Earlier this week
Last week
Others
How may people do you have in your circle of friends?
I have no circle of friends
Less than 5
5-10
More than 10
Are you a cat or a dog person?
Cat
Dog
Both
Neither
What is your relationship status?
Married without kids
Married with kids
In a relationship/Engaged
Others
Which of these bad traits would you say is the worst?
Envy
Feeling entitled
Laziness
Gluttony
Not generous at all. Anything you give is not freely given and if generosity had a face, it's surely not yours. Let's just leave it at that.
Share your score:
You are quite generous but only when you absolutely have to be. Left to you, you'll not freely give anything to anyone. But you have shame. So people use to shame you into generosity. Forced generosity is not the best but hey, it's better than being absolutely stingy.
You are more generous than most other people. There is almost nothing you cannot give. Although there is a level higher than where you are now, but it's totally fine if you are not interested in doing more than what you are already doing. You are doing well by all standards of generosity anywhere in the world.
Nobody more generous than you. The way we are looking at you sef, it's almost as if you have given someone one of your kidneys or you're willing to. You are one of a kind. Literally. Keep being the amazing person you are. Respect!
