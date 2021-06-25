Quiz: Can we quickly guess how fashionable you are?
Ebuka or Dino, whose style do you mirror most? Take this quiz to find out.
How would you define your style?
Casual
Business casual
Formal
Urban
Anywhere belle face
A mix of all
When do you go all out with your dressing?
Going to church
Going to work/meeting
Owambe
Going on a date
Girls night out
Visiting man/woman's house
How many boyfriends/girlfriends have you had?
Between 5-10
Above 10
Between 1 and 3
Only 1
4
None
Select a Nigerian fashion brand
Deola Sagoe
Orange culture
Andrea Inyamah
Mai Atafo
Yomi Casual
Funke Adepoju
