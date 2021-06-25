RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

Quiz: Can we quickly guess how fashionable you are?

Ebuka or Dino, whose style do you mirror most? Take this quiz to find out.

How would you define your style?

Casual
Business casual
Formal
Urban
Anywhere belle face
A mix of all

Which of these colours appears most in your wardrobe?

White
Yellow
Blue
Grey
Black
Red

Pick an outfit for men

1
2
3
4
5
6

Pick an outfit for women

1
2
3
4
5
6

When do you go all out with your dressing?

Going to church
Going to work/meeting
Owambe
Going on a date
Girls night out
Visiting man/woman's house

How many boyfriends/girlfriends have you had?

Between 5-10
Above 10
Between 1 and 3
Only 1
4
None

Select a Nigerian fashion brand

Deola Sagoe
Orange culture
Andrea Inyamah
Mai Atafo
Yomi Casual
Funke Adepoju
Your score: 2.5%
Your fashion sense is nothing to write home about. You have a lot of work to do. That's probably why you are still single.
Your score: 77%
Your drip is expensive. But you do it so effortlessly and easily. Toke would be proud.
Your score: 12%
You think you are doing well, but you aren't. Step up your game. People are laughing at you behind your back.
Your score: 90%
Every time you step out, people are legit blown away. Don't stop giving them. Don't stop killin' them.
Your score: 100%
You know what you are doing at all times. Your fashion sense is undisputably up there. Everyone loves being seen with you in public.
Your score: 55%
Sometimes you are a stunner, sometimes you are not. Nothing to be ashamed of sha. You can either improve or remain how you are. You're good either way.
