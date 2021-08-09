RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

QUIZ: Can we quickly guess how childish you are?

How childish are you, really?

Pick a drink

Ribena
5Alive
Bobo
Coke

Pick one of these

Golden Morn
Tapioca
Corn flakes
Coco pops
Indomie

Pick a game

Snake & Ladder
Candy Crush
Ludo
Whot
Scrabble

Pick a colour

White
Black
Red
Yellow
Green

Pick an animated movie

Coco
The Croods
Tom & Jerry [2021]
Trolls
Moana

Pick a social media

Twitter
TikTok
Instagram
Facebook
Snapchat
Your score: 100% childish
There is a childishness that is cute on adults and there is one that is just plain annoying all the time. Yours is that type. Rarely cute, almost always disgusting. Snap out of it.
Your score: 75% childish
Annoyingly and adorably childish almost all the time. Mostly adorable though. You'll need to grow up eventually but you're cute. For now.
Your score: 50% childish
Half the time you are serious, other times you are just goofy and childish. Which is part cute, part annoying depending on who you're around and where you are.
Your score: 25% childish
In rare moment, you let go of tighting life to your chest and let your inner child come to the fore. And it's magical if fleeting. For the most part though, all you do strong your face and look serious all over the place.
Your score: 0% childish
You have lost all of your childish wonder. Life really does come at you fast.
