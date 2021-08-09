QUIZ: Can we quickly guess how childish you are?
How childish are you, really?
Pick a drink
Ribena
5Alive
Bobo
Coke
Pick one of these
Golden Morn
Tapioca
Corn flakes
Coco pops
Indomie
Pick a game
Snake & Ladder
Candy Crush
Ludo
Whot
Scrabble
Pick a colour
White
Black
Red
Yellow
Green
Pick an animated movie
Coco
The Croods
Tom & Jerry [2021]
Trolls
Moana
Pick a social media
TikTok
Snapchat
There is a childishness that is cute on adults and there is one that is just plain annoying all the time. Yours is that type. Rarely cute, almost always disgusting. Snap out of it.
Annoyingly and adorably childish almost all the time. Mostly adorable though. You'll need to grow up eventually but you're cute. For now.
Half the time you are serious, other times you are just goofy and childish. Which is part cute, part annoying depending on who you're around and where you are.
In rare moment, you let go of tighting life to your chest and let your inner child come to the fore. And it's magical if fleeting. For the most part though, all you do strong your face and look serious all over the place.
You have lost all of your childish wonder. Life really does come at you fast.
