QUIZ: Can we guess what's most endearing about you?

Is it your smile or your spending abilities?

Endearing Smile [FreePik]
How gorgeous would you say your smile is over 100?

Solid 100
A nice 75
Let's sha say 50
It's 25 for me
Me, I'm not sure oh

Select a random TV show

Emily In Paris
Billions
House Of Cards
Sex Education
Lucifer

What do you identify as

Man
Woman
Non Binary
I prefer not to speak
It's none of your business

Which of these is your Monday mood?

Deep sadness
Tiredness
Indifference
Insane joy
Depends on the week

Get away for 2 weeks. Where would you go?

Bora Bora
Bali, Indonesia
Maldives
Santorini
Paris

Stop eating one forever. Which will it be?

Rice
Bread
Pounded yam
Eba
Egusi Soup

Whether you like football or not, pick a team

Arsenal
Leicester City
Tottenham Hotspur
Sheffield United
Crystal Palace
Your score: Your Positivity
You have such an admirably optimistic take on life. Your perspective is always positive and it shows in the vibe you give off and the aura you carry around with you. That's why people just can't help but love you.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Your Beauty
Overall best in fine face, beauty and drop-dead gorgeousness. That's exactly why people love you oh.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Your Money
You are a proper Richie Rich. Spending! The real Rich Kids of Lagos [or wherever you are]. Why people love you? LOL. It's easy to see, dear. Just unload the bullion van make boys flex. No dey disguise.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Your Sense Of Humour
You have jokes for ages and you're also cool with being the brunt of jokes. Laughs are unending when people spend time with you. It's why they love, love you.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: No Reason, Per Se
People just find you endearing. Ask them why, they won't be able to say why. There's just something about you that even we can't really figure out. But that's OK. People love it anyway, so it's cool. Just enjoy it.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

