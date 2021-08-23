QUIZ: Can we guess what's most annoying about you?
We guessed what's endearing about you. Now let's guess what's annoying.
What's making you happy right now?
My partner
My friends
My parents
Something else
What's pissing you off the most right now?
The state of Nigeria
My partner
Something else
I am actually not pissed off right now.
What do your friends say about you?
That you are reliable
That you are adventurous
That you like men/women too much
None of the above
What do your parent[s] think about you?
That I am a good child
That I am a troublesome child
Lol. I don't know for them o
Prefer to not speak
Pick a favourite thing to drink
Water
Beer
Vodka
Something else
What's the red flag you can never ignore?
Lying
Homophobia
Being overly close with a parent or both
Disrespect
Rumour has it that even when you were to be born, you didn't come until a whole week after your EDD. And word on the street is also also that you don't come early too.🌚🌚 Now this is not so bad in the grand scheme of your lateness but overall, you need to tone down it down.
You are 5. Lying is 6. You and lie= 5 and 6. If you tell a person that the day is Monday, they really have to consult a calendar just to be sure. We think if there ever was a lying machine, you'd be the prototype.
Na so so frank you go dey frank your face up and down. Always grumpy, always with a creased face. Cheer up before you lose all your fans - including us.
- with everything and everyone. You need to chill out a bit more and cut people some slack a little more often.
